Clemson gymnastics announces three signees

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson head coach Amy Smith has announced three new additions to the Clemson Family in Trinity Webb, Hannah Clark, and Dani Nielsen. “We are so excited to welcome our newest group of Tigers into the Clemson family,” said Smith. These three are not only phenomenal athletes and students but phenomenal people that will help Clemson Gymnastics continue to grow and evolve. We are so grateful to each of them for buying into the vision of Clemson Gymnastics early on well before we had a lot to tangibles to show, it means a ton; they are Tigers thru and thru, we can’t wait for them to get to Tiger Town and represent Clemson Gymnastics!” Trinity Webb Trinity Webb is set to join the Tigers next semester, arriving in Tiger Town in January 2024. The Smithville, Mo., native competed with Fuzion Gymnastics and is a four-time national qualifier and earned fourth place on bars at the 2022 Nationals. Her highest score on bars is a 9.900 at the 2023 Cupid Classic, which earned her a spot on America’s Top 100 for level 10. Webb is also the 2022 Level 10, 15 year Division Missouri State Champion. Off the mat, Webb was a four-time academic award winner at Smithville High School. She is the daughter of Scott and Michelle Webb and has three sisters. On choosing Clemson: “I chose Clemson because the second that I stepped onto campus it felt like home. Being a part of something so special is a dream come true! The coaches and the girls on the team have made me feel so welcome and have been nothing but kind and supportive. I cannot wait to make history this year! Go Tigers!!” Hannah Clark Hannah Clark joins the Tigers’ squad beginning with the 2024-25 season. The Huntington Beach, Calif., native competed with Azarian U.S. Gymnastics Training Center and won the 2021 Level 10 National Championship on beam. In her career, Clark has earned a spot on America’s Top 100 for level 8, level 9, and level 10. She has been competing as a level 10 gymnast since 2019. Clark is a two-time team captain, was named the MVP in 2022 and the Gymnast of the Year in 2023, as well as being the national runner-up on beam. Clark has earned academic honors all four years at Mater Dei High School. Her dad, Ed, played college baseball at UC Irvine and her mom, Susan, was a cheerleader at Buffalo State College. Her sister, Sarah, is a gymnast at Arizona State and her brother, Brendan, is a track athlete at Orange Coast College. On choosing Clemson: “I chose Clemson because the moment I stepped on campus it felt like home. Not only are the academics, and athletics amazing, but the campus life and culture is unbelievable. The amount of support towards athletics is incredible. Lastly, the coaches and the team are everything I’ve ever dreamed of. Let’s go make history, Tigers!” Dani Nielsen Dani Nielsen joins the Clemson program beginning with the 2024-25 campaign. Nielsen hails from Gilbert, Ariz., and participated with Arizona Dynamics Gymnastics. She’s been competing as a Level 10 gymnast since 2021 and was a two-time Arizona State Champion (2022, 23), a two-time national championship qualifier (2022, 23) and a 2022 national development camp qualifier. She earned scores on America’s Top 100 as a level 8, level 9 and level 10 gymnast. Nielsen is the daughter of Jamie and Stacey Nielsen and has twin brothers. On choosing Clemson: “I chose Clemson because right when I stepped onto the campus, I could feel the strong college community. Everyone around supports one another. Compared to other schools, Clemson felt like home. I am proud to say I am a tiger!”