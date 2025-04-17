Clemson advances in ACC Championships over UNC

In doubles, No. 90 Vladislav Melnic and Chris Xu defeated No. 28 Max Smith and Noa Vukadin 6-3. Thwarting a comeback, Viktor Markov and Matt Pitts secured a win over Constantinos Djakouris and Nick Mangiapane, 7-5 to even the score.

Diego Jarry and Anthony Wright defeated No. 31 Max Damm and Romain Gales 7-5 (8-6) to secure the doubles point for the Tar Heels.

In singles, freshman Edoardo Cherie Ligniere swiftly defeated Mangiapane 6-1, 6-2 to tie the match at 1-1. On court one, Melnic defeated No. 50 Vukadin 6-2, 6-4.

On court two, Markov took down Xu 6-4, 7-5 to once again tie the match 2-2. To take the lead for the Tigers, Mesarovic defeated Wright 6-3, 7-5 on court four.

Clinching the match for Clemson, Smith emerged victorious in a thrilling 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, victory over Jarry of UNC.

Up next, the Tigers take on the one seed, Wake Forest in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships on Friday, April 18th at 3:30 P.M. ET. For complete coverage of the Clemson men’s tennis team, follow @ClemsonMTennis on Twitter and Instagram.

RESULTS:

No. 22 Clemson (21-6, 8-5), 4 vs No. 52 North Carolina (13-11, 7-8), 2

Doubles

No. 90 Melnic/Xu (UNC) def. No. 28 Smith/Vukadin (CU), 6-3

Jarry/Wright (UNC) def. No. 31 Damm/Gales (CU), 7-5 (8-6)

Markov/Pitts (CU) def. Djakouris/Mangiapane (UNC), 7-5

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2

Singles

Vladislav Melnic (UNC) def. No. 50 Noa Vukadin (CU), 6-2, 6-4

Viktor Markov (CU) def. Chris Xu (UNC), 6-4, 7-5

Romain Gales (CU) vs. Constantinos Djakouris (UNC), 2-6, 6-3, 4-4, uf

Marko Mesarovic (CU) def. Anthony Wright (UNC), 6-3, 7-5

Max Smith (CU) def. Diego Jarry (UNC), 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Edoardo Cherie Ligniere (CU) def. Nick Mangiapane (UNC), 6-1, 6-2

Order of Finish: 6, 1, 2, 4, 5

Vamos 💪



Viktor defeats Wright, 6-4, 7-5, to tie the Tigers 2-2 with UNC. pic.twitter.com/hwumYG3vj4 — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) April 17, 2025

Max Smith wins it for the Tigers on Court Five 🙌



Smith def. Jarry, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4! pic.twitter.com/ZWZKuiTafG — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) April 18, 2025

Tigers are 🆙



Mesarovic defeats Wright, 6-3, 7-5 to put the Tigers up 3-2 over UNC. pic.twitter.com/k9laMmpLpV — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) April 17, 2025

SURVIVED AND ADVANCED 😤 pic.twitter.com/16Q9qHMOKg — Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) April 18, 2025