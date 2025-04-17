|
Clemson advances in ACC Championships over UNC
CARY, N.C. – The eighth-seeded Clemson Tigers (21-6, 8-5) advanced to the quarterfinal round of the ACC Championships after defeating ninth-seeded North Carolina 4-2 (13-11, 6-7) on Thursday night in Cary.
In doubles, No. 90 Vladislav Melnic and Chris Xu defeated No. 28 Max Smith and Noa Vukadin 6-3. Thwarting a comeback, Viktor Markov and Matt Pitts secured a win over Constantinos Djakouris and Nick Mangiapane, 7-5 to even the score. Diego Jarry and Anthony Wright defeated No. 31 Max Damm and Romain Gales 7-5 (8-6) to secure the doubles point for the Tar Heels. In singles, freshman Edoardo Cherie Ligniere swiftly defeated Mangiapane 6-1, 6-2 to tie the match at 1-1. On court one, Melnic defeated No. 50 Vukadin 6-2, 6-4. On court two, Markov took down Xu 6-4, 7-5 to once again tie the match 2-2. To take the lead for the Tigers, Mesarovic defeated Wright 6-3, 7-5 on court four. Clinching the match for Clemson, Smith emerged victorious in a thrilling 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, victory over Jarry of UNC. Up next, the Tigers take on the one seed, Wake Forest in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships on Friday, April 18th at 3:30 P.M. ET. For complete coverage of the Clemson men’s tennis team, follow @ClemsonMTennis on Twitter and Instagram. RESULTS: No. 22 Clemson (21-6, 8-5), 4 vs No. 52 North Carolina (13-11, 7-8), 2 Doubles No. 90 Melnic/Xu (UNC) def. No. 28 Smith/Vukadin (CU), 6-3 Jarry/Wright (UNC) def. No. 31 Damm/Gales (CU), 7-5 (8-6) Markov/Pitts (CU) def. Djakouris/Mangiapane (UNC), 7-5 Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2 Singles Vladislav Melnic (UNC) def. No. 50 Noa Vukadin (CU), 6-2, 6-4 Viktor Markov (CU) def. Chris Xu (UNC), 6-4, 7-5 Romain Gales (CU) vs. Constantinos Djakouris (UNC), 2-6, 6-3, 4-4, uf Marko Mesarovic (CU) def. Anthony Wright (UNC), 6-3, 7-5 Max Smith (CU) def. Diego Jarry (UNC), 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 Edoardo Cherie Ligniere (CU) def. Nick Mangiapane (UNC), 6-1, 6-2 Order of Finish: 6, 1, 2, 4, 5 Vamos 💪 Max Smith wins it for the Tigers on Court Five 🙌 Tigers are 🆙 SURVIVED AND ADVANCED 😤 pic.twitter.com/16Q9qHMOKg Guess we will CU tomorrow 😉 pic.twitter.com/uGX6GRA0DR
Viktor defeats Wright, 6-4, 7-5, to tie the Tigers 2-2 with UNC. pic.twitter.com/hwumYG3vj4
Smith def. Jarry, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4! pic.twitter.com/ZWZKuiTafG
Mesarovic defeats Wright, 6-3, 7-5 to put the Tigers up 3-2 over UNC. pic.twitter.com/k9laMmpLpV
In doubles, No. 90 Vladislav Melnic and Chris Xu defeated No. 28 Max Smith and Noa Vukadin 6-3. Thwarting a comeback, Viktor Markov and Matt Pitts secured a win over Constantinos Djakouris and Nick Mangiapane, 7-5 to even the score.
Diego Jarry and Anthony Wright defeated No. 31 Max Damm and Romain Gales 7-5 (8-6) to secure the doubles point for the Tar Heels.
In singles, freshman Edoardo Cherie Ligniere swiftly defeated Mangiapane 6-1, 6-2 to tie the match at 1-1. On court one, Melnic defeated No. 50 Vukadin 6-2, 6-4.
On court two, Markov took down Xu 6-4, 7-5 to once again tie the match 2-2. To take the lead for the Tigers, Mesarovic defeated Wright 6-3, 7-5 on court four.
Clinching the match for Clemson, Smith emerged victorious in a thrilling 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, victory over Jarry of UNC.
Up next, the Tigers take on the one seed, Wake Forest in the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships on Friday, April 18th at 3:30 P.M. ET. For complete coverage of the Clemson men’s tennis team, follow @ClemsonMTennis on Twitter and Instagram.
RESULTS:
No. 22 Clemson (21-6, 8-5), 4 vs No. 52 North Carolina (13-11, 7-8), 2
Doubles
No. 90 Melnic/Xu (UNC) def. No. 28 Smith/Vukadin (CU), 6-3
Jarry/Wright (UNC) def. No. 31 Damm/Gales (CU), 7-5 (8-6)
Markov/Pitts (CU) def. Djakouris/Mangiapane (UNC), 7-5
Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2
Singles
Vladislav Melnic (UNC) def. No. 50 Noa Vukadin (CU), 6-2, 6-4
Viktor Markov (CU) def. Chris Xu (UNC), 6-4, 7-5
Romain Gales (CU) vs. Constantinos Djakouris (UNC), 2-6, 6-3, 4-4, uf
Marko Mesarovic (CU) def. Anthony Wright (UNC), 6-3, 7-5
Max Smith (CU) def. Diego Jarry (UNC), 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
Edoardo Cherie Ligniere (CU) def. Nick Mangiapane (UNC), 6-1, 6-2
Order of Finish: 6, 1, 2, 4, 5
Vamos 💪
Max Smith wins it for the Tigers on Court Five 🙌
Tigers are 🆙
SURVIVED AND ADVANCED 😤 pic.twitter.com/16Q9qHMOKg— Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) April 18, 2025
Guess we will CU tomorrow 😉 pic.twitter.com/uGX6GRA0DR— Clemson Men's Tennis (@ClemsonMTennis) April 18, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!