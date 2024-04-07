Bockstie notches milestone, Tigers fall at No. 4 BC

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Claire Bockstie recorded her 200th career goal as the Clemson Tigers Women’s Lacrosse team (9-5, 2-5 ACC) fell to the No. 4 Boston College Eagles (12-2, 6-1 ACC), 16-4, at Alumni Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Through the first quarter, goalkeeper Emily Lamparter, who leads the ACC in saves, etched two more to her season total. The Eagle’s offense had a hot start as they led 6-0 through the first 15 minutes despite the Tiger’s defense. In the second quarter, Clemson’s offense lit up to cut into Boston College’s lead. Emma Tilson scored first for the Tigers as she converted a free position shot to tally her 22nd goal of the season. Then, just 28 seconds later, Jasmine Stanton scores an unassisted goal for her 16th of the season and the Tiger’s second of the day. Lamparter recorded her third save of the game before Krissy Kowalski took over in the cage. At the half, Boston College led Clemson, 10-2. Within the first three minutes of the third quarter, the graduate Bockstie scored her 200th career goal and 37th of the season to cut into the Eagle’s lead. Kayla Macleod then scored the Tiger’s fourth goal of the day to record her 27th of her freshman campaign off a free position shot. Clemson’s final offensive efforts were not enough to catch up to Boston College’s lead. Kowalski had a dominant showing in the cage as she recorded nine saves and tallied a 0.563 save percentage in just her eighth appearance this season. The Tigers defense kept the Eagle’s number-two-ranked offense under its season average. Up Next: Clemson will return to Tigertown for their final home game of the regular season as it plays Syracuse on Saturday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m for Senior day. That's career goal No. 200 for Claire Bockstie 🥳



📺 ACCN pic.twitter.com/CoOvspHJ01 — Clemson Women's Lacrosse (@ClemsonWlax) April 7, 2024