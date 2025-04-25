|
5-seed Tigers fall to 1-seed UNC in ACC semifinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The No. 16/16 Clemson Tigers (13-6, 6-3 ACC) fell to the No. 1/1 North Carolina Tar Heels (17-0, 9-0 ACC) in the ACC Tournament Semifinals on Friday evening, 17-7.
KEY PERFORMANCES Natalie Shurtleff: three goals, two assists, four draw controls, one caused turnover Maggie Jordan: one goal, three draw controls, two caused turnovers Lexi Edmonds: two goals Brooke Goldstein: two assists Paris Masaracchia: six ground balls, four caused turnovers NOTABLES Clemson scored five of their seven goals in the second half. Shurtleff tied a game-high three goals, her career-high and season-high as well. Masaracchia’s six ground balls are triple the next highest and four caused turnovers are double. HOW IT HAPPENED After going down a goal, Lindsey Marshall answered with an unassisted goal to tie up the contest, 1-1. Shurtleff ended the North Carolina run with a goal off a Goldstein assist. Jordan recorded her first goal of the year off the eight-meter early into the third quarter. Edmonds quickly followed that up with a goal of her own off a Shurtleff assist for back-to-back goals. After a pair of North Carolina goals, Shurtleff once again scored off a Goldstein assist. A women up, Shurtleff scored from the eight-meter to secure her hat trick. In the final minutes of the game, Edmonds scored her second of the evening off a Shurtleff assist. UP NEXT The NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show will air on ESPNU on May 4 at 9 p.m. More details will be announced later on Clemson Lacrosse social media.
