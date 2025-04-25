5-seed Tigers fall to 1-seed UNC in ACC semifinals

KEY PERFORMANCES

Natalie Shurtleff: three goals, two assists, four draw controls, one caused turnover

Maggie Jordan: one goal, three draw controls, two caused turnovers

Lexi Edmonds: two goals

Brooke Goldstein: two assists

Paris Masaracchia: six ground balls, four caused turnovers

NOTABLES

Clemson scored five of their seven goals in the second half.

Shurtleff tied a game-high three goals, her career-high and season-high as well.

Masaracchia’s six ground balls are triple the next highest and four caused turnovers are double.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After going down a goal, Lindsey Marshall answered with an unassisted goal to tie up the contest, 1-1.

Shurtleff ended the North Carolina run with a goal off a Goldstein assist.

Jordan recorded her first goal of the year off the eight-meter early into the third quarter.

Edmonds quickly followed that up with a goal of her own off a Shurtleff assist for back-to-back goals.

After a pair of North Carolina goals, Shurtleff once again scored off a Goldstein assist.

A women up, Shurtleff scored from the eight-meter to secure her hat trick.

In the final minutes of the game, Edmonds scored her second of the evening off a Shurtleff assist.

UP NEXT

The NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show will air on ESPNU on May 4 at 9 p.m. More details will be announced later on Clemson Lacrosse social media.