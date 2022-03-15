Clemson club lacrosse player who suffered on-field seizure updates condition

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson club lacrosse player John Holcomb suffered a seizure while in a competition over the weekend in Lynchburg, Virginia, and he received immediate treatment he described as a "godsend" from an opposing player.

Witnesses told Inside Lacrosse that Holcomb collapsed face down at midfield for his first-ever seizure. Holcomb told the outlet that a mass was found on his brain afterward that was slowly growing and "likely bumped into something that caused the seizure." He said he will need surgery in the coming weeks but they are awaiting more tests to make sure, as of a report Tuesday.

When the event happened, Liberty trainer Kira Turner and opposing player Harris Jaffe, an EMT, performed chest compressions and made sure he wasn't choking on his mouth guard as his vitals returned more to normal when an ambulance arrived.

Part of the story was that Jaffe almost missed the trip for his team, but his coach at Indiana let him go despite being late.

“I’m also very strong in my faith. I just think this is just a great example of what God can do in your life and what God can do for others,” Holcomb told Inside Lacrosse. “I think Harris is just a godsend. So many things have to line up for this to all work out and for me to be here right now. And I don't think it's anything short of God's work.”

Holcomb and Jaffe were able to connect afterward.

“I talked to him a little bit and just thanked him for everything,” Holcomb told Inside Lacrosse. “Thanked him for just the dude he is because that took some courage and you just guts that I don't think I would have had the audacity to try to pull off, especially on my opponent. … He's an unbelievable person. So I just was really thankful that I was able to get in contact with him.”

Great article and recap of what happened this weekend. @jaffe55 and @LibertyLax trainer Kira we cannot thank you enough for your valiant efforts. @john__holcomb we know you will come back stronger and better because of it. ?????????? https://t.co/nh7mQDqW8I — Clemson Lacrosse (@ClemsonLacrosse) March 15, 2022