New Clemson lacrosse program announces 19 transfers

The first edition of Clemson women’s lacrosse will feature 19 transfers, Head Coach Allison Kwolek announced on Friday. The group is composed of 11 graduate transfers and eight undergraduates, all of whom will be expected to contribute as leaders in the program’s first season.

“We are beyond thrilled with the caliber of players we will have on our roster this coming year,” raved Kwolek. “Clemson obviously offers a lot to a transfer, with its impressive academics and tremendous athletic tradition. We have a great mix of players that have experience playing at the highest level of collegiate lacrosse, and multiple players who were all-conference selections and led their team in scoring. We are really looking forward to getting this group out on the field together this fall and having them ready for the spring of 2023.”

GRADUATE TRANSFERS

Jalyn Jimerson, Midfield

Jimerson joins the Tigers from Syracuse, where she played in 21 career games notching four goals and one assist. She is currently playing in the World Cup with Haudenosaunee team, and will play in World Lacrosse Sixes with Haudenosaunee. She was tabbed by USA Lacrosse Magazine as one of the “30 Players to Watch” At World Lacrosse Championships. Prior to joining the Orange, she was a three-time US Lacrosse All-America honoree.

Emma Johnson, Midfield

Hailing from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Emma Johnson provides a burst of offense from the midfield position. In her senior season at Davidson she played in all 18 games, scoring 19 goals and notching eight assists. Following the season, she was tabbed to the All-A10 second team.

Krissy Kowalski, Goalie

Kowalski started 10 games in net and played in 14 in her final season with the Quakers, tallying 102 saves on the year. In 2022, she led the Ivy League in both goals against average (9.37) and save percentage (.500). Her efforts earned an All-Ivy League honorable mention.

Mallory Martel, Defense

In her four year career at Arizona State, Martel played in 54 and started in 40 games for the Sun Devils. She’s scooped up 41 ground balls in her career, while also managing to score three goals and notch four assists from the defense position.

Belle Martire, Attack

A three-time All-CAA second team selection, Martire brings an extremely impressive résumé to Clemson. As a four year starter at William and Mary, she made her mark in Tribe history, scoring 149 goals in just 49 games, good for third-most in school history. As a team captain, she led the team in goals (37), assists (16) and points (53) in her senior season. She plays a prominent role for the Czech Republic National Team, and was tabbed by USA Lacrosse Magazine as one of the “30 Players to Watch” at the World Championships this July.

Marina Miller, Midfield

Miller follows Kwolek to Clemson from Richmond and looks to play an immediate role in the team’s midfield. As a senior in 2022, she started all 18 games for the Spiders, netting 20 goals and adding 10 assists, while also finishing second on the team in draw controls with 48. In her three years at Richmond, she totaled 34 goals and 17 assists.

Maddy Maloney, Attack

As a senior in 2022, Maloney played in all 20 games for UMass, scoring 21 assisting on eight goals. 10 of the 20 games for the Minutemen saw Maloney record a multi-point performance. The Minutemen finished the season 16-4.

Gianna New, Attack

New joins former Davidson teammate Emma Johnson as transfers to Clemson. Both former wildcats were All-A10 second team players. New played and started in 33 games for Davidson, securing a whopping 78 goals and 17 assists in her two seasons. As a captain, New was second in the A10 in goals (47) and fifth in points per game (3.50)

Kerri Thornton, Attack

Thornton earned a spot on the All-CAA first team in her senior year with Towson. The Stony Brook, N.Y. native was incredible in her final season, finishing with a team-best 44 points on 37 goals and 7 assists. She notched six hat tricks throughout the campaign and was a crucial part of leading the team to the CAA Championship Game. She finished the regular season with a bang, scoring a career-high six goals en route to a 17-10 win over the Delaware Blue Hens.

Chloe Willard, Attack

Over her four years at Colorado, Willard played in 52 games and started in 26. She totaled 53 goals and 37 assists. As a junior in 2021, she led the team with 15 assists, and displayed her scoring prowess in 2022 with 24 goals.

UNDERGRADUATE TRANSFERS

Isabella D’Gracia, Junior – Defense

D’Gracia joins the Tiger defense from Marist College, where she started in all 16 games this past season. Throughout her sophomore campaign she caused 16 turnovers, scooped 23 ground balls and had 36 draw controls.

Hanna Hilcoff, Senior – Attack

As junior in 2022, Hilcoff made the All-Pac 12 second team while becoming the quickest Oregon Duck to reach 100 goals in school history (37 games). Her all-conference recognition was the second of her career. She scored multiple goals in 13 of her 18 games played, including eight games in which she secured a hat trick. She is set to play in World Lacrosse Sixes with the Israeli team.

Bella Karstien, Junior – Midfield

A member of the 2021 All-ACC freshman team, Karstien has played 29 games for the Louisville Cardinals, accumulating 15 goals and five assists in 9 starts. She is one of three Tigers (Ella Little, Jalyn Jimerson) joining the team from an ACC school.

Emily Lamparter, Sophomore – Goalie

Lamparter appeared in five games as the Terrapins netminder, allowing just six goals on 14 shots on net. She was a contributor on the 2022 Maryland team that made it to the Final Four. Prior to beginning her collegiate career, she was ranked the top goaltender in the 2021 class by Inside Lacrosse.

Ella Little, Junior – Midfield

Coming to Clemson from the National Champion North Carolina program, Little is an excellent draw specialist, having won 24 draw controls in her 14 games off the bench.

Nakeeya McCardell, Junior – Midfield

McCardell will join Oregon teammate Hilcoff as a member of the first Clemson lacrosse team. In her first two seasons with the Ducks, she made an immediate impact, starting 27 games and playing in all 30. She totaled 21 points on 16 goals, but contributed primarily on the defensive end with 17 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers in her sophomore season.

Sara Palmisano, Junior – Attack

Palmisano played in 21 games in her two year career with Denver, notching five goals on nine shots. Prior to joining Denver, she was a 2017-18 Under Armour All-American.

Emma Tilson, Senior – Midfield

Traveling to Tigertown from Maryland alongside Lamparter, Tilson played in six career games with the Terrapins. She has twice earned Big 10 All-Academic honors.

