Clemson announces it is parting ways with women's tennis coach

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced a change in leadership within the women’s tennis program. Clemson and Christy Striplin Lynch have agreed to part ways on Thursday. Lynch has served as the program’s head coach since July 2020.

Assistant Coach Amy Sargeant will serve as interim head coach for the 2023 spring season, with former men’s tennis head coach and current tennis director of operations Chuck McCuen serving as an assistant coach.

“I thank Christy for her service to Clemson University and our athletic program,” said Neff. “We feel it is in the best interest of Clemson Athletics to seek a new perspective at this time. We will conduct a national search for our next leader after the spring season, and are committed to winning at the highest level within this historic program.”

Under Lynch’s leadership, the program compiled a 22-28 (.440) overall record and a 6-20 (.231) mark in ACC play in two full seasons at Clemson.