Trevor Lawrence excited for Travis Etienne return, would 'love to play' with Justyn Ross

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence could have a familiar feel to his 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars offense, and that's due to some Clemson connections.

The Jaguars already paired his No. 1 selection with another Clemson first-round pick in Travis Etienne last year, who saw his rookie season stopped before it started with a foot injury in the preseason.

Etienne said this week he's about 85-90% back to normal health-wise and Lawrence can't wait to add him to the offense.

“Yeah, I’m really excited to have him back,” Lawrence said this week when speaking with the media. “Obviously, I know how talented he is, but also know last year wasn’t the easiest thing with having to sit out. You get drafted in the first round, obviously me and him go somewhere together, we’re ready to make an impact and play and then get hurt in a preseason game. That’s tough. (We) missed him the whole year, I know he missed being out there, so I’m just excited to have him back and in the locker room. Practice, preparing and all those things, and I know he’s ready to do that too...

“I just know he’s going to add up a spark for us and obviously that combination of him and James (Robinson) is going to be really great. James is great between the tackles, great vision, just a great player and then Travis adds a little bit more explosion, that big play ability and his speed is just special. So I think that’s going to help us a lot, just makes us a little bit more versatile and just having those guys will be a really good 1-2 punch. So I’m excited.”

NFL draft prospect and former Clemson standout receiver Justyn Ross has been a popular pick for the Jaguars in mock drafts this offseason, with The Athletic being the latest in a seventh-round projection on Thursday ($).

Lawrence was asked about a potential reunion there as well, with him and Ross connecting for 17 touchdowns over two seasons with the Tigers.

"I know he's a great player and all that, So I would love to play with him," Lawrence said. "If that ends up working out who knows what that'll be, but I think he's going to do great wherever he ends up. But obviously, it'd be nice to have a familiar face and pick back up where we left off."