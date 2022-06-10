Travis Etienne says injury is 'fully behind' him

Travis Etienne said when he first was stepping back on the field in April that he was nearing 90% healthy.

Now his eyes are forward in avoiding another major injury and putting together a big first NFL campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I feel like its fully behind me at this point,” Etienne said to a Jacksonville radio station recently of his return from a foot injury. “Only thing is just rehabbing and prehabbing and just staying on top of it so that way I don’t feel it late in the season because it is a new injury. I have to maintain it and just stay on top of it, so I’ll be great.”

Etienne was picked 25th overall in a double=Tiger 2021 NFL draft round for the Jaguars with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

Now he's ready to help Lawrence boost the 2022 campaign.

“It’s been great,” Etienne said. “This is honestly my first year just being able to step away and see Trevor play and it was great. Man, I wish I was out there to help him, but to see his growth it kind of gives me hope, it gives me the confidence that we need going forward into the season.”

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson recently talked about the potential of having Etienne as a major factor at a recent season-ticket holders rally.

"As a coaching staff, we've been excited to have Travis out on the practice field," Pederson said. "Coming off an injury and the way he rehabbed, the way he tackled that and having him out there all spring. He looks really good. He looks healthy. He's going to be in a great position heading into training camp. It'll be good to get these two connected (Lawrence and Etienne) once again like they were at Clemson.

"And the other person we have to get back in that mix is (running back) James Robinson. We got to get him back out there. You pair him and Travis together with Trevor and some of the other pieces we have and I really like our backfield and how we can use both of those guys at the same time."

Lawrence is ready to be at full strength as well.

"He looks healthy. Super-explosive. I think he's going to add that element to our offense," Lawrence said. "Him and James together are going to be a great combo to roll in and out and I'm really excited to have both of them back. Last year, me and Travis coming together it was really tough in the preseason to not be able to be around and help us last year. So we're all excited he's back."