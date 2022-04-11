Three Tigers make ESPN's seven-round NFL draft projection

TigerNet Staff by

The NFL draft is coming up in a little over two weeks and teams are hosting their final interviews with their potential future new players.

Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. has met with a number of teams lately, including No. 25 overall pick Buffalo, which is where ESPN's latest seven-round mock draft has him going ($).

"Even though Booth missed the combine after straining his quad and recently had surgery for a sports hernia, his traits, intensity as a run defender and ball skills are too good to pass up. Those are all attributes that general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott will love about him," ESPN's Jordan Reid said.

The next ESPN projection among Clemson prospects reunites Justyn Ross with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in Jacksonville, in a fourth-round selection.

"The 6-foot-4 former Clemson star knows quarterback Trevor Lawrence well and could be a high-upside outside target," Reid said of Ross, tagging him as his favorite team fit of the round. "The problem is durability, as Ross had surgery on his foot and for a congenital fusion in his spine over the past two years. He had 46 catches for 514 yards and three scores last season."

Later in that round, Mario Goodrich is sent to the Clemson-pro-haven of Las Vegas with the 126th overall pick.

An NFL.com four-round mock has Booth going later in the first round to the Baltimore Ravens and Ross also going to Jacksonville in the fourth round.