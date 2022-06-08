Sammy Watkins on chance with Packers: 'My back is against the wall'

Sammy Watkins gave an honest assessment of his career at this point to the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

“I think I told the coaches, ‘My back is against the wall,’” Watkins said during the Packers’ mandatory minicamp. “My career hasn’t been what I projected it to be, and it’s a great opportunity for me to come here, play hard, catch a ton of balls, compete at the highest level and win games and fight to stay healthy.”

Watkins had career lows last season with the Baltimore Ravens in catches (27), yards (394) and touchdowns (1). His last season over 50 catches was in the Kansas City Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl season.

The 2014 NFL first-round pick joked with reporters Wednesday that he's in shape "and feels like he's 18," when he stepped on Clemson's campus and dominated from day one to multiple All-American and all-conference honors.

“(It’s) really just bringing me back to the kid I was back in Buffalo and playing hard, playing physical and loving the game,” Watkins told reporters. “I think that’s what this year’s about.”

NFL All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes there's a different edge to bringing in Watkins.

“I think it’s important you get guys who have a lot to play for,” Rodgers said. “And I think Sammy has the opportunity to continue and travel down a new path in his career that we can help him here as he continues to improve and gets opportunities. The most important thing for receivers and pass catchers and ball carriers is opportunities, and there’s definitely going to be opportunities for him to make plays for us in this offense.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur worked with Watkins while both were in Los Angeles with the Rams.

“I don’t think his game has fallen off at all since we were together in 2017,” LaFleur said. “A little bit has been maybe a little bit a lack of opportunity, but I think he’s a guy that’s out there working hard and he’s going to be a big part of our offense.”