Report: Sammy Watkins signing with NFC team
by - 2022 Apr 14, Thu 14:22
Sammy Watkins is looking to recover from a down 2021 campaign. (USA TODAY Sports/Geoff Burke)
Sammy Watkins is looking to recover from a down 2021 campaign. (USA TODAY Sports/Geoff Burke)

Sammy Watkins has found a new landing spot.

Watkins was in Green Bay today to meet with the Packers and reportedly has a one-year deal now worth up to $4 million, says ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watkins has been in the league since 2014, where he was a No. 4 overall selection from the Buffalo Bills.

After stops in Los Angeles and Kansas City, his one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens last year rendered a career-low 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown.

The former Tigers All-American is a Super Bowl champ, totaling 52 catches for 673 yards and three scores in the 2019 Kansas City run.

He is set to join former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers in Green Bay, who was drafted last season.

