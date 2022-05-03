Report: Former Clemson standout Grady Jarrett agrees to "big-money" extension with Falcons

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has been one of the NFL's standout interior defensive linemen -- and he's about to get paid like it.

The NFL Network reported on Tuesday that Jarrett has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons for a "big-money" extension, giving him an extra three years on the deal worth up to $51 million. Counting the 2022 campaign, the contract can be worth $67 million, per reports.

The two-time Pro Bowler has logged 54 tackles for loss and 26.5 sacks over 110 games (95 starts) after a 2015 NFL draft fifth-round selection.

He was rated a top-50 player in the NFL going into the 2021 season by Pro Football Focus (42).

The former 3-star prospect out of Conyers, Georgia had 207 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 37 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, two caused fumbles and four recovered fumbles in 1,642 snaps over 48 games (37 starts) in his Clemson career.

Sources: The #Falcons have agreed to terms on a big-money extension with DT Grady Jarrett, giving him a three-year deal worth up to $51M. Jarrett cashes in again, while ATL gets a lowered cap number in 2022. ?? ?? ?? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2022

Grady Jarrett's three-year extension with #Falcons worth up to $17M per year in new money, $34.5 million guaranteed, per source. That's $67 million over four years (inc. original 2022 money). Falcons lessen Jarrett's $23.8 million cap hit while rewarding two-time Pro Bowler. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 3, 2022