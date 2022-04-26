Renfrow says Adams addition elevates all Raiders, as he heads into contract year

TigerNet Staff by

The Las Vegas Raiders offense is looking even more lethal after a trade for one of the game's top receivers -- and Hunter Renfrow is ready to get to work.

The 2022 Pro Bowl invitee was asked about the addition of Davante Adams recently and he said the two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler will raise everyone's game.

“Davante’s gonna open up the field for everybody … him and Waller and Bryan [Edwards] certainly, and DeMarcus Robinson, Mack Hollins, we brought in a bunch of good players and so, just having him as the best receiver in the NFL, is really going to elevate all of us,” Renfrow told Raiders.com recently. “It’s really gonna elevate all of us on a gameday basis. … Just having a guy of that caliber on your team to trade notes with and just look at every day, it’s going to be special for me and I’m going to soak it up for however long I’m with him.”

Renfrow himself is heading into a contract year coming off of his best season as a pro, where he topped 1,000 receiving yards (1,038) with nine touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Renfrow ranks first in the NFL in catch percentage on third down since 2020 (86.2%) and fifth in passer rating when targeted (124.6) on those downs.

His quarterback Derek Carr recently picked up his teammate on Twitter when asked if he'd want All-Pro Deebo Samuel after trade rumors surfaced, saying "that money is for Renfrow." Raiders GM Dave Ziegler wasn't ready recently to address Renfrow contract talks as of yet.

“A very talented player. I’ve been asked about him in the past and he’s just he’s a gritty guy, knows how to get open, knows how to win on third down, has some return experience, is good after the catch,” Ziegler said. “So, yes, Hunter is a good football player and has a good a lot of good elements that allow him to be successful on Sundays, which is important. And he’s a young player.

“So, like I’ve said before, when we talked about, I think it was Derek [Carr] at the owners meeting, relative to contracts and things like that, we’re always going to keep those things in house and keep those discussions private. Hunter’s going to be no different in that regard, but we’re excited that he’s on the team. We love good receivers and, you know, he’s one of them.”

Renfrow is making $2.5 million as a base salary this season in the last year of his rookie contract.

“Davante’s gonna open up the field for everybody” pic.twitter.com/nsBV2qicBj — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) April 22, 2022

Derek Carr has Hunter Renfrow’s back ?? pic.twitter.com/9kVAIvkFWJ — PFF (@PFF) April 20, 2022