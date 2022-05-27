Mahomes on Justyn Ross: 'I can only imagine how good he's going to be'
by - 2022 May 27, Fri 12:06
Star NFL QB on Justyn Ross: "I can only imagine how good he's going to be because of the talent he possesses." (Photo: Denny Medley / USATODAY)
Patrick Mahomes is one of the young stars in the NFL and already a Super Bowl champion.

Commanding one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL, he knows talent, and that's what he's seen out of former Clemson receiver Justyn Ross during offseason activities.

"Yeah, I mean, you still see the talent. I think that's the first thing," Mahomes told reporters this week. "I know people saw the catch on Twitter, but it's just the way he catches the football out of the air. He snatches it — there's no drops or anything like that. Now it's about him learning the NFL offense. That's how it is for every rookie when they come in, is, you don't see that top talent that they can be until they learn and they can just play fast. And I think you've seen that.

"You've seen those flashes of how talented he can be. And then you've seen times where he's just barely off of what we wanted. And he learns from that, he doesn't make that same mistake."

That catch on Twitter brought quite the social media reaction, including from Mahomes and Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce:

Ross is fighting for a 53-man roster spot come September after going undrafted due to teams' medical concerns. Mahomes is hopeful we're seeing just the beginning for Ross at the NFL level.

"The more and more reps that he gets, I can only imagine how good he's going to be because of the talent he possesses," Mahomes said.

