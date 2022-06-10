Hunter Renfrow set to sign $32 million extension
by - 2022 Jun 10, Fri 08:43
Hunter Renfrow is getting paid. (USA TODAY/Trevor Ruszkowski)
Hunter Renfrow is getting paid. (USA TODAY/Trevor Ruszkowski)

Hunter Renfrow is getting paid.

The NFL Network reported early Friday morning that the budding star slot receiver is signing a two-year, $32 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That is set to include $21 million guaranteed.

Renfrow was invited to the Pro Bowl last year after tallying 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

His story started at Clemson as a preferred walk-on, turning into a stalwart favorite target as part of two national championship teams.

He finished with 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2,408 snaps over 55 games (47 starts) in his college career. The Myrtle Beach native left with Clemson records for starts by a receiver (47) and consecutive games with a reception (43).

Renfrow was a fifth-round NFL draft selection in 2019.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
Finebaum throws ridiculous shade at Clemson fans: "most insecure, paranoid fanbase" in CFB
Hunter Renfrow set to sign $32 million extension
Hunter Renfrow set to sign $32 million extension
Hunter Renfrow reacts to big contract extension with Raiders
Hunter Renfrow reacts to big contract extension with Raiders
Fanatics and Topps announce college trading cards program that includes Clemson
Fanatics and Topps announce college trading cards program that includes Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 16 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest