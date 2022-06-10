Hunter Renfrow set to sign $32 million extension

Hunter Renfrow is getting paid.

The NFL Network reported early Friday morning that the budding star slot receiver is signing a two-year, $32 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That is set to include $21 million guaranteed.

Renfrow was invited to the Pro Bowl last year after tallying 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

His story started at Clemson as a preferred walk-on, turning into a stalwart favorite target as part of two national championship teams.

He finished with 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2,408 snaps over 55 games (47 starts) in his college career. The Myrtle Beach native left with Clemson records for starts by a receiver (47) and consecutive games with a reception (43).

Renfrow was a fifth-round NFL draft selection in 2019.

And yes, the offseason of the wide receiver continues — with several other big-time stars awaiting big paydays of their own. https://t.co/TM1A8IEE6T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2022

From a walkon to a starter and national Champion at Clemson…5th round pick to a Pro Bowler. It’s only up from here @renfrowhunter! Congrats and well deserved. #CUtoNFL https://t.co/aAoIGxTBGJ — Tyler Grisham June 10, 2022

With Hunter Renfrow's new contact announced today, Clemson's 8 former wide receivers are slated to earn over $67 million in the NFL next year. That does not include Adam Humphries, who is an unsigned free agent at this time. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) June 10, 2022

Based on the latest accessible data from the St. Louis Fed's published economic research, at an average cost of $2.36/pound, Renfrow's new contract is worth approximately 13.56 million pounds of grapes.



Good eatin', Hunter. https://t.co/ZnHSjl3wtW — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) June 10, 2022