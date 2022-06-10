Hunter Renfrow reacts to big contract extension with Raiders

TigerNet Staff by

The Las Vegas Raiders rewarded Hunter Renfrow's standout start to an NFL career with a big payday this week.

Renfrow and the Raiders agreed to a $32 million two-year extension to his deal, with $21 million guaranteed according to the NFL Network.

"Words can't express how thankful I am," Renfrow said via Twitter. "Thankful to God, Camilla, friends and family, every coach and teammate I have had in the past, and of course Raider Nation. Would not be where I am today without you all and can't wait for the next few years to try and go do something special!"

Renfrow was picked in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft after a storybook Clemson career.

He was invited to the Pro Bowl last year after tallying 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

The two-time national champion finished with 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2,408 snaps over 55 games (47 starts) in his college career. The Myrtle Beach native left with Clemson records for starts by a receiver (47) and consecutive games with a reception (43).

Words cant express how thankful I am. Thankful to God, Camilla, friends and family, every coach and teammate I have had in the past, and of course Raider Nation. Would not be where I am today without you all and cant wait for the next few years to try and go do something special! pic.twitter.com/HgpdCjvdoD — Hunter Renfrow (@renfrowhunter) June 10, 2022