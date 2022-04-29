Grady Jarrett helps raise over $700,000 for charity fighting childhood cancer

Former Clemson defensive tackle Grady Jarrett recently partnered with a foundation fighting childhood cancer to raise over $700,000 for the cause.

Jarrett was recently interviewed by the SB Nation Atlanta Falcons site while trying to raise money for the Rally Foundation at its Rally on the Runway event.

The Rally Foundation sets a goal "to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research to find better treatments with fewer long-term side effects and, ultimately, cures."

“It’s a wonderful organization, a wonderful cause and it’s helped a lot of people and a lot of families,” Jarrett told the site. And they’re always looking to make progress and find a better tomorrow fighting the cancer that’s hurting our young people. I can’t do anything but get behind that and support that and these great people. So I’m definitely happy to be a partner with them."

Each charity has a goal of raising at least $25,000 for the event and the Atlanta Falcons Twitter account reported that Jarrett's event raised over $700,000.

“This one is super, super fun, especially for the kids, and they come out and they’re looking good, and it makes them feel good,” Jarrett said. “And when you feel good, you’re able to pick up that motivation to fight your fight, and you just get a little break from the things you’re going through day in and day out. It’s fun for me and other players that have volunteered over the years to be able to spend time with the kids and the families and make some bonds that will last for a long time. I mean, it’s just definitely positive all around.”

Grady Jarrett hosted the Rally on the Runway event, which raised more than $700,000 to fight pediatric cancer ?? pic.twitter.com/5QeTkHvN22 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2022