ESPN's Kiper Jr. projects Andrew Booth's first-round destination

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released a two-round NFL mock draft recently ($) and he has Clemson pro prospect Andrew Booth Jr. hanging onto a first-round selection.

Kiper projects Booth to go 29th overall to fill a need with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The loss in free agency of cornerback Charvarius Ward shouldn't go unnoticed. He had developed into a really solid player," Kiper Jr. said. "The Kansas City defense improved as the 2021 season went along, but it has to get deeper in the secondary. Booth is a smooth 6-foot corner with good ball skills who played both outside and in the slot in college."

Booth was picked 25th overall by the Buffalo Bills with fellow ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid's seven-round mock last week. That also had Justyn Ross (Jaguars) and Mario Goodrich (Raiders) being selected in the fourth round.

CBS Sports' latest seven-round projection has Booth going a little higher at No. 21 overall to New England.

"Andrew Booth had a strong '21 season for Clemson and he's only going to get better with experience," CBS' Ryan Wilson said. "The Patriots lost J.C. Jackson to the Chargers and they'll need to upgrade their secondary this offseason, something they didn't do during the first week of free agency."

That one also has Goodrich (Steelers) and Ross (Ravens) both going in the April 30 selections of the fourth round.

The draft starts in Las Vegas next Thursday, the 28th, with the first round, continues with rounds 2-3 on the 29th and then rounds 4-7 on the 30th.