ESPN's final NFL draft rankings for Clemson prospects
by - 2022 Apr 20, Wed 14:31
Justyn Ross looks to start his pro career next week. (USA TODAY Sports-Trevor Ruszkowski)
ESPN released its final NFL draft prospect rankings ahead of next week's event and there are three former Clemson players in the top-300 ($).

Andrew Booth paces the group at No. 32 overall and third-best out of the ACC and the fourth-best cornerback in the draft.

ESPN's Todd McShay projected Booth as the No. 25 overall pick next Thursday, April 28, to the Buffalo Bills. Booth was projected to go 15th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles by CBS Sports on Wednesday.

Former Tigers receiver Justyn Ross is No. 163 overall and the No. 24 receiver and cornerback Mario Goodrich is at No. 221 and the No. 22 cornerback.

The CBS Sports projection has Ross going at the end of the third round to the 49ers and Goodrich joining a number of Clemson pros in Cincinnati in the fourth round.

