Dolphins pick up fifth-year option on former Clemson star Christian Wilkins

TigerNet Staff by

The Miami Dolphins announced on Thursday they have exercised the fifth-year option on former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

He is now signed through the 2023 season. Wilkins was Miami's first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

His salary will bump from $2.6 million this year to $10.75 million in 2023 according to Spotrac.com.

During three seasons (2019-21) with the Dolphins, Wilkins has played in 47 games with 43 starts, totaling 192 tackles (107 solo), 8.0 sacks, one interception, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

He also has two touchdown receptions on offense. Wilkins had 89 tackles during the 2021 season, which was tied for the most by an NFL defensive lineman since 2013 and was the most by a Dolphins defensive lineman since Jeff Cross has 93 in 1993.

Wilkins was Clemson's first Campbell Trophy winner and completed his college career with 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 56 quarterback pressures, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 2,441 snaps over 59 games (45 starts). He was a three-time All-American who became the fifth unanimous All-American in school history in 2018.