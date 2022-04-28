Dexter Lawrence staying in Big Apple after Giants add fifth-year

TigerNet Staff by

The Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on former Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Originally the 17th overall draft choice by the Giants in 2019, Lawrence has played in 48 games over his first three seasons, missing just one game in his NFL career. The move keeps Lawrence under contract with the Giants through the 2023 season.

Lawrence will see his salary bump from $2.3 million in 2022 to $10.75 million next year, according to Spotrac.com.

The 6-foot-4, 342-pound defensive lineman has registered a total of nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his career, to go with 135 total tackles (71 solo). He earned overall PFF grades of 76.2 (2019) and 79.7 (2020) in his first two seasons, while his 74.0 pass rush grade in 2021 ranked 19th among all interior defensive linemen.

At Clemson, Lawrence totaled 162 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 43 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups, a caused fumble and three recovered fumbles in 1,541 snaps over 40 games (36 starts). He was named a first-team All-American and also was a three-time All-ACC selection