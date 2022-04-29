Day 2 NFL mock drafts for Clemson prospects

TigerNet Staff by

Where will Andrew Booth go? Who else might join him today?

We'll know soon with the start of the Day 2 of the NFL draft at 7 p.m. (ESPN/ABC/NFL Network).

ESPN's updated mock draft has Booth going two picks in ($) -- one spot ahead of the outlet listing him as the third-best available prospect -- to the Minnesota Vikings.

"The Vikings did well to get safety Lewis Cine in Round 1 after trading back," ESPN's Steve Muench said, "and they should continue to address the secondary with cornerback Patrick Peterson turning 32 this year and having signed to only a one-year deal."

NFL.com has Booth going two picks later to the New York Giants.

"Booth's recent core muscle surgery might have scared some teams off, but his talent could be too much to pass up on for the Giants in Round 2," the analysis said.

CBS Sports picks the same destination.

Sports Illustrated sees a pair of former Tiger players coming off the board today with Booth going to the Vikings at No. 34 and Justyn Ross joining Deshaun Watson late in the third round with the Cleveland Browns (No. 99).