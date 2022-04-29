Day 2 NFL mock drafts for Clemson prospects
by - 2022 Apr 29, Fri 13:30
Justyn Ross has at least one projection to go tonight in the NFL draft.
Justyn Ross has at least one projection to go tonight in the NFL draft.

Where will Andrew Booth go? Who else might join him today?

We'll know soon with the start of the Day 2 of the NFL draft at 7 p.m. (ESPN/ABC/NFL Network).

ESPN's updated mock draft has Booth going two picks in ($) -- one spot ahead of the outlet listing him as the third-best available prospect -- to the Minnesota Vikings.

"The Vikings did well to get safety Lewis Cine in Round 1 after trading back," ESPN's Steve Muench said, "and they should continue to address the secondary with cornerback Patrick Peterson turning 32 this year and having signed to only a one-year deal."

NFL.com has Booth going two picks later to the New York Giants.

"Booth's recent core muscle surgery might have scared some teams off, but his talent could be too much to pass up on for the Giants in Round 2," the analysis said.

CBS Sports picks the same destination.

Sports Illustrated sees a pair of former Tiger players coming off the board today with Booth going to the Vikings at No. 34 and Justyn Ross joining Deshaun Watson late in the third round with the Cleveland Browns (No. 99).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Raiders decline contract option on former Tiger defender
Raiders decline contract option on former Tiger defender
Day 2 NFL mock drafts for Clemson prospects
Day 2 NFL mock drafts for Clemson prospects
Grady Jarrett helps raise over $700,000 for charity fighting childhood cancer
Grady Jarrett helps raise over $700,000 for charity fighting childhood cancer
Three Tigers projected to go in 'way-too-early' 2023 NFL mock draft
Three Tigers projected to go in 'way-too-early' 2023 NFL mock draft
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest