Cuteness alert: Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa show off new puppy
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 30, Wed 09:26
Mr. Jones has his forever home with the Lawrence family
Mr. Jones has his forever home with the Lawrence family

Some doggy news this morning for Clemson fans.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marisa announced on Instagram their new four-legged family member Mr. Jones.

The puppy will join their other dog Indi who doesn't seem that excited that he is getting a new companion in the photo.

Look for Lawrence to have a standout second season with the Jaguars as they have added some pieces on offense and, more importantly, removed Urban Meyer and his toxic energy.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 22) Author
spacer TNET: Cuteness alert: Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa show off new puppy
 TigerNet News
spacer I always think of Poodles as just "nervous little p!ssers."
 76er®
spacer Re: I always think of Poodles as just "nervous little p!ssers."
 bowlhunter®
spacer We have a Shih Tzu and poodle mix
 Row86®
spacer Re: I always think of Poodles as just "nervous little p!ssers."
 totaltigress®
spacer Re: I always think of Poodles as just "nervous little p!ssers."
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: I always think of Poodles as just "nervous little p!ssers."
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer They get a bad rap because of their grooming but they are
 CM Shack®
spacer Yep. My Mom and Dad have a toy poodle.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer The standards are great retrievers***
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: I always think of Poodles as just "nervous little p!ssers."
 gat1ger®
spacer The "toy" ones are not more than a Reeses peanut butter cup
 76er®
spacer Looks like Aussie-doodles
 Atlanta Orange®
spacer I was hoping the title was typo and it was actually puppies.
 classof1994®
spacer Re: I was hoping the title was typo and it was actually puppies.
 Tigerbalm1®
spacer At least both of them are looking in the same direction.
 classof1994®
spacer I hope this is the low tide of the 2022 sports calendar***
 jba6ch®
spacer Wait till their anniversary***
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: TNET: Cuteness alert: Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa show off new puppy
 LCTiger97
spacer "removed Urban Meyer and his toxic energy"...
 GSCtiger®
spacer Sorry but the word CUTENESS shouldn't b allowed on this site***
 RU4GOD2
spacer Well...we know who picked out the dog.....
 JREwing®
spacer Standard poodles are are sporting breed, regardless of what
 CM Shack®
Read all 22 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
