Clemson pros well-represented in ranking of NFL's best D-linemen

TigerNet Staff by

Four former Clemson defenders were ranked among the NFL's top interior defenders by Pro Football Focus recently.

Atlanta Falcons two-time Pro Bowl selection Grady Jarrett is included in the "Elite" tier at No. 5 overall.

"Prior to 2021, Jarrett rattled off four straight years with 80.0-plus PFF grades with the Falcons and established himself as one of the best all-around interior defensive linemen in the NFL," PFF's Ben Linsey said. "Jarrett fell off slightly from that level in 2021, but he still profiles as Atlanta's only defensive lineman who offenses have to worry about. Jarrett’s 93 quarterback pressures since 2020 are over 50 more than any other player on the Falcons’ roster."

Next in the "Very Good" group is Cincinnati's DJ Reader (11) and Miami's Christian Wilkins (12).

"Reader — a seventh-year, 347-pound defensive tackle out of Clemson — isn’t the flashiest player at the position," PFF analyzed. "However, it’s hard not to notice the impact that a healthy Reader had on Cincinnati’s defense last season after he missed much of his first year with the team due to injury. Reader ranked in the 92nd percentile of all qualifying interior defensive linemen in PFF run-defense grade on a per-snap basis in 2021. That’s been a consistent theme throughout much of his career."

"Wilkins was one of the best run defenders at the position in 2021, but where he made the biggest stride was as a pass-rusher. The former first-round pick out of Clemson graded out in the 80th percentile on 'true' pass rushes last season compared to the 29th percentile across his first two NFL seasons."

New York Giants defender Dexter Lawrence is just inside the top-20 (19).

"Lawrence is a massive, 340-plus-pound presence on the interior who isn’t just a run stuffer. His 74.0 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2021 was the highest of his three-year career, as were his 43 quarterback pressures," said PFF.