Clemson pro standout Grady Jarrett calls out restaurant for refusing service to him

Former Clemson defensive tackle and Atlanta Falcons standout Grady Jarrett said he was embarrassed by a prominent Atlanta restaurant this week after he was refused service on the claim of a dress code violation.

Jarrett walked into Le Bilboquet in the Buckhead area of Atlanta with a designer tracksuit (Gucci) on and a manager asked him to leave due to a dress code violation for the restaurant.

“He came up to me and looked me up and down,” Jarrett said. “It wasn’t a good feeling.”

Jarrett said that there were other patrons wearing similar casual clothing.

Restaurant manager Martin Theis said he was not on-site for the incident but stated that they treat all customers the same.

“We never like upsetting people with the dress code, but it’s something that we do need to maintain,” Theis said.

Jarrett said he wore a similar outfit to the same restaurant before and was not confronted about it.

“I don’t think it should go away,” Jarrett said of the dress code. “I think consistency is the most important thing. Don’t tell me not to do something and you have other people enjoying themselves doing the same thing.”

The restaurant issued a statement to Atlanta's WSB on Thursday evening.

“At Le Bilboquet, we value each and every patron and their unique style. However, we have a dress code to maintain a certain standard. Our dress code (which clearly states that athletic wear is not allowed) is posted at our door, online and reiterated by our reservation team. Last spring, we relaxed our dress code to accommodate Atlanta’s more casual environment and required all staff members to undergo extensive sensitivity training. We never want to turn away guests, but we must treat all guests equally by providing a standard for everyone who wishes to dine with us. Our apologies to anyone who has ever been turned away.”

Former NBA and Atlanta Hawks standout Dominique Wilkins lodged a similar complaint for refusal of service with the restaurant last year.

I would agree if I was the only one there in the attire. Thx former Clemson Alum , Do some research like I wish I had done on the previous problems this establishment has dealt with. Just spreading awareness my guy. #GoTigers https://t.co/8FenulUvvx — Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) April 21, 2022