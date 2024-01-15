Will Shipley: 2024 NFL draft profile, when he could get selected and by whom

Ariana Pensy

CLEMSON - Will Shipley didn’t live up to the standard he or many others expected this season. Although he still should get drafted after his recent declaration, his lack of production lately compared to his previous two campaigns will most likely push him to the later days of the 2024 NFL Draft. After a 1,000-yard season in 2022, Shipley had 827 rushing yards this season and was not the leading rusher for the Tigers. However, he did get more involved in the receiving game, as he had a career-high 244 receiving yards and his first receiving touchdowns. That allowed him to have his second consecutive season with at least 1,000 all-purpose yards. However, this was his first season without at least ten rushing touchdowns, as he only had five this season. Multiple draft sites have Shipley getting drafted in the third round, including NFL Draft Buzz and NFL Mock Draft Database. On both of these sites, he is ranked as the No. 6 running back available. Given the decreased value placed on running backs in the NFL, it is easy for a top-level back like Shipley to fall into late on day two or even day three of the draft. The biggest thing most likely working against Shipley (5-11 210) is his size. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he ranks in the No. 41 percentile for running backs in this draft class and the No. 57 percentile for height. However, his forty-yard dash and shuttle times are among the best of the running backs in this class. That speed, as well as his talent in the kick return game, should give him a leg up on other running backs going into this draft class. As aforementioned, the running back position has recently been undervalued in the NFL overall. While two running backs were taken in the first round last draft, it took 84 picks for six running backs to come off the board. Further, there is not a single team whose No. 1 concern for the draft is the running back position, according to NFL Mock Draft Database. This could decrease Shipley’s draft stock even more. There are some factors that will play in his favor. First, he will get drafted by someone because he is too much of a talent not to get picked at some point in the draft. Second, his injury during the Gator Bowl should not impact his draft stock, as the injury is not severe enough to require surgery. In addition, many NFL teams seem to consider personality, and Shipley has always been an energetic player, a trait that teams will see in him during interviews. This leads to the question of where Shipley will end up. Tankathon projects in a mock draft that Shipley will get drafted No. 88 overall by the Cleveland Browns. This move would make sense if they were to move on from at least one of their current backs, as a rookie would put less strain on the salary cap. He would have a decent chance at going to the playoffs, as Cleveland did get a wild card spot this season. The Tennessee Titans are another team that could be in need of a running back. They are currently sitting with Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears; they just drafted Spears last season while there has been a lot of talk about this being Henry’s final season. Spears is more of a fast, agile player and not one meant to take a pounding like Henry has. While Shipley lacks the size of most backs, he is still a player who can be used as a primary back and take the pounding. Further, they have greater priorities on their team and would most likely not address the running back position in the first or second round of the draft. One final position destination for Shipley could be the Washington Commanders, who drafted KJ Henry last season. The Commanders have one primary back in Brian Robinson Jr. and were close to last in the NFL in rushing yards. Getting a player like Shipley could really help to boost their backfield and playing with a former teammate could really help, even if he is on the other side of the ball. Shipley will certainly be drafted by someone, even if it is not the Browns, Titans or Commanders. But fans should not count on seeing him drafted in the first round of the draft; in fact, NFL Mock Draft Database states that only has a 6.1 percent chance of happening. Most likely, he will get drafted in the third round, but possibly a little sooner or later, depending on how high the first five backs go.

