NFL draft week: When Clemson's prospects could go in the action

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

The NFL draft begins this Thursday and runs through Saturday, and at least seven Clemson Tigers could hear their name called by the draft’s conclusion. Here’s where they’re expected to be selected and why. (All percentiles listed are from NFL Draft Buzz among the position group, with 100% being the best and 1% being the worst). Nate Wiggins * NFL Draft Buzz: Mid-1st round * Pro Football Network: Late-1st round Nate Wiggins is Clemson’s top draft prospect and looks poised to build on the Tigers’ lineage of elite cornerbacks. Over the past five years, Clemson cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen, AJ Terrell, and Andrew Booth have gone in the first two rounds of the NFL draft. Wiggins will add to that list and likely be taken in the first round. He boasts elite speed (4.28 40-yard dash) along with ideal height (6-1.5) and proven collegiate production. Analysts suggest he could be more physical in press coverage and especially against the run, which makes sense since he weighed in at only 173lbs for combine events (1st percentile), but that’s a minor knock on a high-floor, high-upside NFL-ready cornerback. Wiggins video breakdown Ruke Orhorhoro * NFL Draft Buzz: Late-2nd round * Pro Football Network: 2nd round After biding his time as a rotational player for four years, Ruke returned for his fifth season in 2023. The decision paid off as he shone bright as a starter alongside Tyler Davis. He had eight TFLs and five sacks while playing stout run defense. He didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school, and Clemson’s player development at defensive tackle was on display as he gradually became a legitimate NFL prospect. Not only that, he had an excellent NFL combine. At 294 lbs, he is on the lighter side for the position, but he was in the 90th percentile in the 40-yard dash (4.89), 82nd percentile in the vertical, and 97th percentile in the broad (all among defensive tackles). He showcased his athleticism, and when combined with his relatively smaller level of football experience and upward trajectory, NFL teams have to be salivating about his upside. Jeremiah Trotter * NFL Draft Buzz: Late-2nd round * Pro Football Network: 3rd round Jeremiah Trotter had one of the highest PFF grades on Clemson last year (85.7), good for 11th nationally among linebackers. His proven collegiate production and NFL bloodlines give him a tremendous floor, but what’s his upside? His 4.60 40-yard dash is above average, but all his other NFL combine grades are below the 50th percentile for the position, particularly his height (6-foot-0) and weight (228 lbs). Additionally, linebackers seldom go in the first round and, much like running backs, tend to fall in the draft. He is a top-notch pass rusher and is solid in coverage. The question NFL teams have is how he’ll hold up against NFL rushing attacks. Trotter struggled with a hamstring injury early in 2023, but he became a star on Clemson’s defense as he got healthy. If he dips into the third round, he’ll be a steal. If you haven’t watched it yet, check out the “House Call” video Clemson put together about him and his family:

Tyler Davis

* NFL Draft Buzz: 4th round

* Pro Football Network: 4th round

Tyler Davis came to Clemson back in 2019 and immediately made an impact as the Tigers made a run to the National Championship game. He amassed 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss as a true freshman and looked poised to be a first-rounder after the minimum three years in college. Unfortunately, injuries (including a torn bicep) limited him to just 27 games over the next three years. That doesn’t mean he wasn’t crucial for the Tigers' defense during that time. In Clemson’s memorable 2020 loss at Notre Dame, the absences of QB Trevor Lawrence and LB James Skalski were notable, but it was Davis who they may have missed most.

This past season, Davis played in all 13 games, had an impressive 85.5 PFF grade, and was a key piece of a strong defense. Regardless of how important Davis was to the Tigers during his career, NFL scouts are projecting ahead to see his less-than-ideal arm length (17th percentile) and injury history as concerns. He has great upper body strength and a relentless motor which should make him a good value on day two and an absurd value if he lasts past the third round.

Will Shipley

* NFL Draft Buzz: 4th round

* Pro Football Network: Early-4th round

Will Shipley came to Clemson as a highly-touted prospect and proved scouts right by having a productive collegiate career. His ability to navigate traffic and burst through tiny openings is a strength. His versatility as a pass catcher and special teams return man are attractive pluses for NFL teams. Shipley had a knee injury in the Gator Bowl, which interrupted his NFL Combine training. However, he posted a 4.39 (93rd percentile) 40-yard dash at Clemson’s pro day.

While he has good vision and acceleration, he lacks both the size to break through tackles and the top-end in-game speed (surprising given his 40 time) to complete long runs once he navigates through the traffic. As a result, and because of the general devaluation of running backs in the NFL draft, expect Shipley to be a mid-round draft pick.

Xavier Thomas

* NFL Draft Buzz: 5th round

Xavier Thomas is explosive off the block, has a variety of pass rush moves, and good overall speed, as evidenced by his 4.62 40 at the combine (91st percentile). He always finds a way to harass quarterbacks when he is on the field. The problem is he often wasn’t on the field at Clemson. His injury history will be a red flag for NFL teams. Additionally, he is in the bottom 35% for defensive ends in height, weight, wingspan, hand size, and arm length, which may limit him to pass rush specialist. At Clemson, he was much stronger as a pass rusher than a run stopper. He had a strong Shrine Bowl performance that should encourage NFL teams to pull the trigger before too late in the draft.

Sheridan Jones

* NFL Draft Buzz: 7th round

Sheridan Jones was a solid veteran contributor as a fifth-year senior at Clemson last season. Injuries limited him to eight games, during which he had one pass breakup, one interception, and surrendered a QB rating of 67.2 when targeted. For context, that QBR is approximately what NCSU QB Brennan Armstrong and UF QB Graham Mertz posted last year. So he was, again, solid, but certainly not elite. His 4.67 40-yard dash is only in the 4th percentile for cornerbacks, which may make him a fit as a rotational nickelback. Hopefully, his proven collegiate production counts for something, and he is a late draft pick.

