Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: 2024 NFL draft profile, where he could land

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Following in his father’s footsteps, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is about to start his NFL journey. While he is not a sure bet for the first round like teammate Nate Wiggins, there is still a decent chance he gets drafted in the first round; if not the first, then surely in the second. The Tigers’ victory against Notre Dame served as Trotter's coming-out party. While he had always been a good player with the ability to make game-changing plays, he dominated that game in a fashion that was truly remarkable. The stats from that game: two sacks and an interception returned 28 yards for a touchdown, do not completely quantify just how dominant that performance was.

He continued to play strong after that, registering two sacks for loss, including a sack, in the following game against North Carolina. In his final game in Death Valley, he also tallied a pass breakup, something he has done occasionally throughout his Clemson career.

With regard to size, that is probably Trotter’s greatest weakness. Per NFL Draft Buzz, he is below the No. 20 percentile for this linebacker class in both height and weight. His vertical is not exceptional, registering as the No. 39 percentile. One upside for him is his speed, as his 4.6 40-yard dash time puts him in the No. 79 percentile. This is something that he can improve on when Clemson has its Pro Day and at the NFL Combine.

Trotter faces a similar disadvantage as teammate Will Shipley in that their respective positions are sometimes undervalued in the NFL. However, this is not as much of a problem for the linebacker position, and with him arguably being the No. 1 linebacker in the draft class, he certainly has a chance to go in the first round. NFL Mock Draft Database put a percentage on this, saying he has a 32 percent chance of getting drafted in the first round but is projecting him going in the second round.

Whether he gets drafted in the first or second round, it raises the question of what team will draft him. His father spent most of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. While they could certainly use help on defense, as their extreme decline in the later half of the season showed, another team that his father played for is projected to ultimately draft him, and it makes perfect sense.

The Washington Commanders, who just drafted former teammate KJ Henry in the fifth round and whom his father spent two years with back in 2002 and 2003, are projected by some to draft Trotter. This projection makes perfect sense from Washington’s perspective, especially if Trotter falls to the second round. Quarterback would be their top priority, getting a quarterback in the first round. Then in the second, they could address their dismal defense with a talented linebacker like Trotter, who would most likely get put into the starting lineup right away.

Another candidate to draft Trotter could be the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who has said he is coming back for next season, has a reputation for taking a liking to Clemson players as he makes a point to come to Clemson’s Pro Day each year. That would give him an in-person opportunity to meet Trotter and see his capabilities. Also, their defense still has some holes, as the Buffalo Bills showed in the first round of the playoffs.

A lot still has to happen in the NFL leading up to the draft, and perhaps when the offseason hits and as it progresses, there will be other candidates that emerge as contenders to draft Trotter. The image should also become clearer as to whether or not he will be drafted in the first round, as how NFL teams view Trotter should also start to become clearer.

