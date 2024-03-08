ESPN analyst assesses strengths of Will Shipley, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. going into Pro Day

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

Clemson’s Will Shipley and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. enter the 2024 NFL draft with their pro ambitions set to become a reality in late April. Shipley did not participate in any NFL combine drills or measurements in Indianapolis this past week. Trotter participated in the 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and bench press. Trotter joined two other linebackers in the 3-cone drill, finishing tied for first, tied for third out of five linebackers in the 20-yard shuttle, and tied for first in bench press out of seven linebackers. Trotter's draft status is a topic of debate. NFL.com currently rates him at 6.29, a category that suggests he could eventually become an average starter. However, some analysts place him as high as the second-best linebacker in the draft, while others rank him lower, at fifth-best. Edgerrin Cooper from Texas A&M is the consensus best linebacker in the draft. ESPN NFL draft analyst Field Yates spoke on the linebacker class this week. “There’s no position in the NFL where teams differ on value more than the linebacker position,” Yates said. Some NFL teams like their linebackers to be taller, muscular, and able to stop the run game with their power, while some teams prefer undersized linebackers who can be explosive off the snap and fly around the field. The three-year Clemson linebacker is listed at 6’0, 228 pounds, falling in the undersized group. Yates raved about Trotter's skills, which he credits to his hard work and being the son of four-time Pro Bowl LB Jeremiah Trotter. “His pure linebacking skills might be the best of any of the linebackers in the class,” Yates said. Trotter showcased his worth and linebacking skills in his three years at Clemson, totaling 202 tackles, 29.5 TFL and seven turnovers. Yates says teams will look for "who can clash with fullbacks, guards, tackles and centers out in space more often, but his instincts, vision and versatility are all really good." Yates ballparked Trotter's draft projection around the third round. Some mock drafts have the All-American linebacker going as high as the second round or as low as the fourth. Scouts eagerly await Shipley's Pro Day on March 14th, a crucial event determining his draft stock. Currently, NFL.com has the running back graded at 6.16, a category that suggests his value as a good backup with the potential to be a starter. Shipley did not rank in the top five for any ESPN analysts in the running back position, adding to the intrigue surrounding his Pro Day performance. Yates says that Shipley’s stock comes down to his pro day. “We need to see more in terms of the measurements; we don’t have a 40 time on Will as of yet…we don’t know the exact speed, which is a big part of the puzzle,” Yates said. Yates raves on Shipley’s ability to break tackles, however. “He’s incredibly versatile, he’s got some good power, vision, patience,” said Yates. Shipley showcased his ability to be versatile and powerful, totaling 2,747 total yards, 31 touchdowns and 85 career receptions in 36 career games. A projection in the fourth round is a solid pick for the Clemson star. Yates suggests that a “frenzy” of running backs should be taken at the start of the third day, with Shipley most likely available to be selected.

