Where Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson rank in ESPN NFL survey for top QBs

ESPN+ surveyed NFL front offices, scouts, coaches and players and updated their NFL quarterback rankings, which saw some changes for a pair of Clemson pros ($). After a big second season, Lawrence vaulted into the Top 10 at No. 8, with one ranking as high as the fourth-best QB in the league on the survey: He caught fire in the second half of the season. During Weeks 9-18, he ranked second in completion percentage (70%) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (15-2) to lead Jacksonville to a 7-2 finish and a playoff berth. "He looked like the player that was promised in the [2021] draft," an NFL coordinator said. "It wouldn't surprise me if he's a top-five passer at the same time next year." Lawrence ranked third in completions of longer than 20 yards (55) and was impressive against the blitz with a 78.6 QBR in that setting, ranking sixth in the NFL. A second year with coach Doug Pederson -- who can work Calvin Ridley into the mix -- should quell any reservations about Lawrence's growth in Year 3, one AFC exec said. "The only knock on him is he takes too many risks -- like, Did you really need to try to squeeze that in there?" a veteran NFL offensive coach said. "But I'd rather that than someone who doesn't play with that confidence." Watson's play after his return from suspension last season wasn't enough to keep him in the Top 10, although he is the first in the honorable mentions list: Watson's top-10 case is complicated by the lack of game action and inevitable rust on the field. He has played six games over the past two seasons, and in his first six games as a Cleveland Brown -- following an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault, as defined by the NFL, on massage therapists -- he posted a 38.3 QBR, which would have ranked 27th among starting QBs. Watson completed 58.1% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. "Keeping him out of the top 10 feels wrong," an NFL quarterbacks coach said. "He's too good. But putting him in the top 10 also feels wrong based on the play last year and the lack of play the last two seasons."... "I saw improvement over those last two games, and I think he'll be fine in that system," an NFC offensive coach said. "He's still, to me, when he's right, a top-five passer. He needs time on task." The list's entire Top 10 is Patrick Mahomes (KC), Joe Burrow (CIN), Josh Allen (BUF), Aaron Rodgers (NYJ), Justin Herbert (LAC), Jalen Hurts (PHI), Lamar Jackson (BAL), Lawrence (JAC), Dak Prescott (DAL) and Matthew Stafford (LAR).

