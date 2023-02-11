WATCH: Trevor Lawrence plays target practice on Dan Patrick Show

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence has been out in Arizona this week for Super Bowl media festivities and had plenty of talking to do.

He also was asked to show off his accuracy skills.

Lawrence appeared on the Dan Patrick Show this week and displayed his ability to hit a target through a tire, the target being a Dan Patrick Show regular.

Watch below:

Lawrence had a full interview as well, previewing the Chiefs-Eagles game and more: