CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence previewed the Super Bowl and had some fun out in Arizona this week.
Trevor Lawrence previewed the Super Bowl and had some fun out in Arizona this week.

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence plays target practice on Dan Patrick Show
by - 2023 Feb 11, Sat 09:49

Trevor Lawrence has been out in Arizona this week for Super Bowl media festivities and had plenty of talking to do.

He also was asked to show off his accuracy skills.

Lawrence appeared on the Dan Patrick Show this week and displayed his ability to hit a target through a tire, the target being a Dan Patrick Show regular.

Watch below:

Lawrence had a full interview as well, previewing the Chiefs-Eagles game and more:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence plays target practice on Dan Patrick Show
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence plays target practice on Dan Patrick Show
No. 10 Clemson notches program-best hits total in dominant win over Georgia State
No. 10 Clemson notches program-best hits total in dominant win over Georgia State
Tigers seek first win streak in Chapel Hill, momentum for ACC stretch run
Tigers seek first win streak in Chapel Hill, momentum for ACC stretch run
Former Clemson standout honored with Nagurski Legends Award
Former Clemson standout honored with Nagurski Legends Award
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest