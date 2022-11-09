WATCH: Trevor Lawrence fired up while mic'd up in comeback win over Raiders

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne played key roles in the Jaguars snapping a five-game losing streak with a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Lawrence completed 25-of-31 pass attempts for 235 yards with a TD pass. Etienne rushed for 109 yards and two scores.

Lawrence led all QBs in the NFL's NextGenStats rating for the week.

Check out Lawrence mic'd up for the performance below:

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence led all quarterbacks in Week 9 by the NGS passing score for the first time in his career.



📽️: NGS Passing Score Leaders of Week 9

🗣️: @EdWithSports pic.twitter.com/duSXRuC1e9 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 9, 2022

Per NextGenStats, Lawrence's efficiency on dropbacks had the highest success rate in an NFL game since Patrick Mahomes early in last season (74.2%). He takes on Mahomes and the Chiefs in KC this week (1 p.m. Sunday).

Trevor Lawrence made some really strong throws on the Week 9 tape vs. Vegas.



Take a hit here. And drives the ball. #Jags pic.twitter.com/yxkN2Kf5rM — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) November 8, 2022

Lawrence's success is combining with second-year rookie Travis Etienne in a strong stretch, who has five-straight games with 100-plus yards from scrimmage.

“I feel great, honestly, I feel like this is what I’ve wanted my whole career,” Etienne told reporters after the win over the Raiders. “In high school, I didn’t get those carries because in high school it’s easy just to take that one-play touchdown. In college, I never got those carries because it was easy to get that touchdown right then and there.

“Now everyone’s a high class athlete, so now you get to see me play four quarter games. I feel like I get better as the game goes because the defense gets tired.”

RB Travis Etienne



Three straight games with 100+ yards rushing (and a TD).



Short-area acceleration. Vision. Run to daylight in zone schemes. pic.twitter.com/S2tpUJ5ti0 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) November 9, 2022

One more from @NextGenStats, Trevor Lawrence generated positive EPA on 74.2% of his dropbacks vs #Raiders last week, the highest success rate in a game since Patrick Mahomes in Week 4, 2021 (also 74.2%) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 9, 2022