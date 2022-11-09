CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence was the top-rated QB in NextGenStats over the weekend in the NFL.
Trevor Lawrence was the top-rated QB in NextGenStats over the weekend in the NFL.

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence fired up while mic'd up in comeback win over Raiders
by - Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 5:16 PM

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne played key roles in the Jaguars snapping a five-game losing streak with a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Lawrence completed 25-of-31 pass attempts for 235 yards with a TD pass. Etienne rushed for 109 yards and two scores.

Lawrence led all QBs in the NFL's NextGenStats rating for the week.

Check out Lawrence mic'd up for the performance below:

Per NextGenStats, Lawrence's efficiency on dropbacks had the highest success rate in an NFL game since Patrick Mahomes early in last season (74.2%). He takes on Mahomes and the Chiefs in KC this week (1 p.m. Sunday).

Lawrence's success is combining with second-year rookie Travis Etienne in a strong stretch, who has five-straight games with 100-plus yards from scrimmage.

“I feel great, honestly, I feel like this is what I’ve wanted my whole career,” Etienne told reporters after the win over the Raiders. “In high school, I didn’t get those carries because in high school it’s easy just to take that one-play touchdown. In college, I never got those carries because it was easy to get that touchdown right then and there.

“Now everyone’s a high class athlete, so now you get to see me play four quarter games. I feel like I get better as the game goes because the defense gets tired.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson Media Poll: Tigers hang on, Alabama drops out of top-10
Clemson Media Poll: Tigers hang on, Alabama drops out of top-10
LOOK: La Tech sends thank you letters to Clemson fans who donated
LOOK: La Tech sends thank you letters to Clemson fans who donated
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence fired up while mic'd up in comeback win over Raiders
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence fired up while mic'd up in comeback win over Raiders
Four Tigers garner conference honors
Four Tigers garner conference honors
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest