WATCH: Travis Etienne scores first NFL touchdown

Travis Etienne was a regular visitor to the end zone in his college days, and now he's opened his account at the NFL level.

Etienne scored from seven yards out to score his first career pro touchdown on Sunday against the New York Giants.

He also topped 100 rushing yards for the first time in his seventh career game with 14 carries for 114 yards.

Check out the touchdown below:

Another big run from Etienne's day:

Travis Etienne is who we thought he was.



Pure Electricity. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/MSwOCUzsjo — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) October 23, 2022

Former Clemson and now Jacksonville teammate Trevor Lawrence also found the end zone by the ground:

Third rushing TD of the year for our guy @Trevorlawrencee 👏🏈



📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB

pic.twitter.com/WCj2qAU4UC — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022