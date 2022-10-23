|
WATCH: Travis Etienne scores first NFL touchdown
|2022 Oct 23, Sun 15:24-
Travis Etienne was a regular visitor to the end zone in his college days, and now he's opened his account at the NFL level.
Etienne scored from seven yards out to score his first career pro touchdown on Sunday against the New York Giants.
He also topped 100 rushing yards for the first time in his seventh career game with 14 carries for 114 yards.
Check out the touchdown below:
A thing of beauty from @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/Rjvofvda8y https://t.co/rYXAwHyVfE— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
Come for the TD— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
Stay for the @swaggy_t1 and @Trevorlawrencee celebration 🏈🐅
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNghmB pic.twitter.com/W6DbDPVIzf
Another big run from Etienne's day:
Travis Etienne is who we thought he was.— PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) October 23, 2022
Pure Electricity. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/MSwOCUzsjo
Former Clemson and now Jacksonville teammate Trevor Lawrence also found the end zone by the ground:
Third rushing TD of the year for our guy @Trevorlawrencee 👏🏈— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 23, 2022
📲 https://t.co/gQp2pNxkoB
pic.twitter.com/WCj2qAU4UC