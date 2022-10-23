CLEMSON in the NFL

Travis Etienne scored his first NFL touchdown and topped 100 rushing yards in the game against the New York Giants.
WATCH: Travis Etienne scores first NFL touchdown
Travis Etienne was a regular visitor to the end zone in his college days, and now he's opened his account at the NFL level.

Etienne scored from seven yards out to score his first career pro touchdown on Sunday against the New York Giants.

He also topped 100 rushing yards for the first time in his seventh career game with 14 carries for 114 yards.

Check out the touchdown below:

Another big run from Etienne's day:

Former Clemson and now Jacksonville teammate Trevor Lawrence also found the end zone by the ground:

