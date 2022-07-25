WATCH: Travis Etienne crashes Trevor Lawrence interview

The dynamic duo is back at it again for a Jacksonville Jaguars training camp.

Former Clemson stars and 2021 Jaguars first-round draft picks Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne and the rest of the Jaguars got training camp underway on Monday ahead of the NFL preseason opener versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

Etienne has worked his way back from a 2021 preseason foot injury and he is cleared to work his way back into the Jacksonville offense this season, led in year two of Lawrence's starting run there. Lawrence was recently ranked the No. 1 breakout candidate for NFL sophomores this season by Pro Football Focus and Etienne was ranked No. 15 on the list.

Etienne had some fun on Monday crashing Lawrence's news conference to ask some pertinent questions:

Travis and Trevor together will never get old ??pic.twitter.com/kGKHcaoq6s — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 25, 2022

Check out the full Lawrence news conference below (Etienne question and answer at the 10:50 mark):