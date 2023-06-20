WATCH: Clemson pro talks 'tight' relationship with Dabo Swinney in interview with Terrell Owens

WATCH: Ray-Ray McCloud talks 'tight' relationship with Dabo Swinney in interview with Terrell Owens

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud discussed this offseason what's happening in his life, as well as his Tigers career on a podcast with Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens. McCloud was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills and he had stints in Carolina and Pittsburgh before heading to San Francisco, flourishing as a special-teams contributor. McCloud admitted that Dabo Swinney advised him not to go pro after his junior season, and McCloud added later that he should have stayed as well. “Me and Coach Swinney are tight to this day,” McCloud said. “What you see, that’s what he is. What he is showing on his interviews and what people see who really don’t get to meet him, that’s who he really is." McCloud was a former 5-star prospect out of high school where he was a running back primarily on offense. He said Swinney was on him to compete daily and that made him a better player. “Every day, every rep I’d take, he would sit back there with me for all 10 reps, after practice and during practice... ‘We’ve got two minutes left in the fourth quarter – change the game. Treat this like there is 85,000 people in the stadium right now,'” McCloud said. “And every time I'm back there – and even now when I practice – it’s rapid. He helped me get so much confidence and build a character back there, because you have to have a different ego back there.” McCloud was named second-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus as a punt returner with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2020 season. Watch more below (taped interview from earlier this year but published last week; some adult language is used in the interview):

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest