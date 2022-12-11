WATCH: Former Clemson WR catches first career NFL TD

WATCH: Former Clemson WR Amari Rodgers catches first career NFL TD

TigerNet Staff by

Amari Rodgers picked quite a time for his first catch with a new team and reached a career milestone along the way.

Rodgers hauled in a 28-yard grab for his first career touchdown in his first catch with the Texans on Sunday.

The reception from Jeff Driskel's pass helped Houston take a lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter.

Rodgers was released by the Green Bay Packers earlier this year after issues with fumbling punt returns.

Rodgers came into the game with eight catches for 95 yards at the NFL level, fielding 40 punts for 305 yards along the way.

He was picked in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Packers.

Watch the TD below:

TOUCHDOWN TEXANS



Amari Rodgers puts us on top as he records his first career TD pic.twitter.com/64c9h462D0 — Texans Nation (@TexansNationCP) December 11, 2022

Amari Rodgers' first catch with the Texans results in his first career touchdown reception. pic.twitter.com/Q6jyO9xfeu — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 11, 2022