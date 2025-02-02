CLEMSON in the NFL

WATCH: Dexter Lawrence fun at the Pro Bowl Games
2025 Feb 2

The NFL's Pro Bowl week comes to a close Sunday and one Clemson pro honored in the festivities had some fun this week.

Dexter Lawrence was selected to a third consecutive Pro Bowl Bowl Games despite his season being cut short due to an elbow injury. In his 12 games, the nose tackle and three-time team captain led the New York Giants with a career-high 9.0 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He recorded all nine sacks in the season's first seven games, including a career-best 3.0 in the Giants' victory in Seattle on Oct. 6.

While not participating in the all-star flag football event Sunday, Lawrence did finish second in the "Big Spike" competition earlier in the week (video):

"It was the Giants’ ﻿﻿﻿﻿Dexter Lawrence﻿﻿﻿﻿ who was the last up and came agonizingly short, finishing with a mark of 979 [982 won]. (Quinnen) Williams earned some bragging rights for the Jets in this one. Perhaps more importantly, though, Lawrence, having missed the last five games with an elbow injury, looked to be in prime form."

More from Lawrence's week:

Lawrence was the franchise's first interior defensive lineman to earn three Pro Bowl selections since Rosie Grier in 1953, 1956 and 1960.

