WATCH: Dexter Lawrence fun at the Pro Bowl Games

Dexter Lawrence was selected to a third consecutive Pro Bowl Bowl Games despite his season being cut short due to an elbow injury. In his 12 games, the nose tackle and three-time team captain led the New York Giants with a career-high 9.0 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He recorded all nine sacks in the season's first seven games, including a career-best 3.0 in the Giants' victory in Seattle on Oct. 6.

While not participating in the all-star flag football event Sunday, Lawrence did finish second in the "Big Spike" competition earlier in the week (video):

"It was the Giants’ ﻿﻿﻿﻿Dexter Lawrence﻿﻿﻿﻿ who was the last up and came agonizingly short, finishing with a mark of 979 [982 won]. (Quinnen) Williams earned some bragging rights for the Jets in this one. Perhaps more importantly, though, Lawrence, having missed the last five games with an elbow injury, looked to be in prime form."

More from Lawrence's week:

“There’s a dance… I’m very well known for” 🤣



Dexter back on the 360 Cam 🎥 pic.twitter.com/cmaPOel82m — New York Giants (@Giants) February 2, 2025

Dex spotted us at the team photo 😁✌️ pic.twitter.com/LULLvUEnjE — New York Giants (@Giants) January 31, 2025

We Pro Bowlin' ‼️ pic.twitter.com/itgkVCnTFB — New York Giants (@Giants) January 31, 2025

Turning Dex into a Disney adult 🏰🪄 pic.twitter.com/TiDgWThzTh — New York Giants (@Giants) February 2, 2025

"I ain't picking up that tab" 🫣 pic.twitter.com/o69iSS2ViT — New York Giants (@Giants) February 2, 2025

Lawrence was the franchise's first interior defensive lineman to earn three Pro Bowl selections since Rosie Grier in 1953, 1956 and 1960.