WATCH: Clemson pro's 91-yard kickoff TD return keys win

WATCH: Deon Cain's 91-yard kickoff TD return keys win

TigerNet Staff by

A second pro football spring season has kicked off and a former Clemson receiver is making a name for himself early. The USFL has joined the action and Deon Cain made an impact Sunday with a fourth-quarter 91-yard kick return touchdown: 91-yards to the house 🤯😤🐎



pic.twitter.com/3bEiJLEs1B — USFL (@USFL) May 8, 2023 Cain leads the USFL with 490 kick return yards and 525 all-purpose yards. He also returned a kickoff for a score in Birmingham's previous game: What a start for the @USFLStallions! Deon Cain takes it the distance, for the first #USFL kickoff return TD of the season. Wow. @cainera1_pic.twitter.com/yyQvpaXHia — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) April 29, 2023 Cain was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad before being released last November. He totaled eight catches for 106 yards during the preseason. He was a sixth-round NFL draft selection in 2018 by the Indianapolis Colts. He has nine career NFL catches for 124 yards but last saw action in the 2020 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. At Clemson, Cain had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns (leaving tied for fourth-most in Clemson history) in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts). Birmingham also lists former Clemson cornerback Mark Fields on its roster. The game-changing play improved the Stallions to 3-1 on the season.

