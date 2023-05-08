CLEMSON in the NFL

Deon Cain posted a 91-yard kickoff return that ended up being the deciding score for the Stallions of the USFL.
Deon Cain posted a 91-yard kickoff return that ended up being the deciding score for the Stallions of the USFL.

WATCH: Deon Cain's 91-yard kickoff TD return keys win
by - 2023 May 8, Mon 09:22

A second pro football spring season has kicked off and a former Clemson receiver is making a name for himself early.

The USFL has joined the action and Deon Cain made an impact Sunday with a fourth-quarter 91-yard kick return touchdown:

Cain leads the USFL with 490 kick return yards and 525 all-purpose yards. He also returned a kickoff for a score in Birmingham's previous game:

Cain was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad before being released last November. He totaled eight catches for 106 yards during the preseason. He was a sixth-round NFL draft selection in 2018 by the Indianapolis Colts. He has nine career NFL catches for 124 yards but last saw action in the 2020 NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At Clemson, Cain had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns (leaving tied for fourth-most in Clemson history) in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts).

Birmingham also lists former Clemson cornerback Mark Fields on its roster. The game-changing play improved the Stallions to 3-1 on the season.

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
247Sports adjusts bowl projection for Clemson
247Sports adjusts bowl projection for Clemson
Tee Higgins, Damar Hamlin go off-roading together months after on-field cardiac arrest
Tee Higgins, Damar Hamlin go off-roading together months after on-field cardiac arrest
WATCH: Clemson pro's 91-yard kickoff TD return keys win
WATCH: Clemson pro's 91-yard kickoff TD return keys win
Clemson adds graduate manager to 2023-24 roster
Clemson adds graduate manager to 2023-24 roster
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week