WATCH: Clemson Pro makes incredible catches in primetime showcase

Mike Williams was back in business and putting on a show for a Sunday night national audience.

An ankle injury had limited or kept Williams out in recent weeks but he was listed as a full-go Sunday, and he showed why with six catches for 116 yards and an impressive toe-tapping TD in a 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Within those six grabs were some 'Top Ten' worthy grabs:

Williams notched his fourth 100-yard contest in eight games this season with multiple targets.

On the opposite side, Miami's defeat didn't rest on former Clemson All-American Christian Wilkins, who posted nine tackles (six solo) with a sack and two tackles for loss, with a QB hit.

