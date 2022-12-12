WATCH: Clemson Pro makes incredible catches in primetime showcase

|
WATCH: Clemson pro Mike Williams makes incredible catches in primetime showcase
|2022 Dec 12, Mon 10:01-
Mike Williams was back in business and putting on a show for a Sunday night national audience.
An ankle injury had limited or kept Williams out in recent weeks but he was listed as a full-go Sunday, and he showed why with six catches for 116 yards and an impressive toe-tapping TD in a 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Within those six grabs were some 'Top Ten' worthy grabs:
Sheesh, Mike Williams 🔥
(via @NFL) | #MIAvsLAC | 📺 NBC
The Herbert and Mike Williams duo has been unstoppable tonight 😤
📹 @nfl
pic.twitter.com/4LEqlD6CEw
U LOVE TO SEE IT!!!!
.@darealmike_dub is from another planet— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 12, 2022
📲 https://t.co/vrOwX4wF7j pic.twitter.com/YhLZxQcXlp
Williams notched his fourth 100-yard contest in eight games this season with multiple targets.
On the opposite side, Miami's defeat didn't rest on former Clemson All-American Christian Wilkins, who posted nine tackles (six solo) with a sack and two tackles for loss, with a QB hit.
christian wilkins SACK
Justin Herbert & Mike Williams (55-yd reception)
🔹 Air Distance: 51.6 yds*
🔹 Target Separation: 1.4 yds
🔹 Completion Probability: 31.2%
*Herbert leads the NFL with 18 completions traveling 50+ yards of air distance since entering the league in 2020.#MIAvsLAC | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/t30OYynUUk
"Our defense was turning up today, yeazzirr." - #Chargers WR Mike Williams.