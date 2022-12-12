CLEMSON in the NFL

Mike Williams made a highlight reel full of plays in one game in a win over Miami Sunday. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)
Mike Williams made a highlight reel full of plays in one game in a win over Miami Sunday. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)

WATCH: Clemson pro Mike Williams makes incredible catches in primetime showcase
by - 2022 Dec 12, Mon 10:01

Mike Williams was back in business and putting on a show for a Sunday night national audience.

An ankle injury had limited or kept Williams out in recent weeks but he was listed as a full-go Sunday, and he showed why with six catches for 116 yards and an impressive toe-tapping TD in a 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Within those six grabs were some 'Top Ten' worthy grabs:

Williams notched his fourth 100-yard contest in eight games this season with multiple targets.

On the opposite side, Miami's defeat didn't rest on former Clemson All-American Christian Wilkins, who posted nine tackles (six solo) with a sack and two tackles for loss, with a QB hit.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson Pro makes incredible catches in primetime showcase
WATCH: Clemson Pro makes incredible catches in primetime showcase
Clemson RB target sets commitment date
Clemson RB target sets commitment date
Trevor Lawrence makes franchise history in impressive win over Titans
Trevor Lawrence makes franchise history in impressive win over Titans
WATCH: Former Clemson WR catches first career NFL TD
WATCH: Former Clemson WR catches first career NFL TD
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest