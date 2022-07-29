WATCH: Christian Wilkins Mic'd Up for Dolphins training camp

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson defensive line standout Christian Wilkins is set to begin his fourth season as a pro soon in Miami.

Wilkins has logged 47 games with eight sacks and 17 tackles for loss. He was tied for the most solo tackles in the league last year according to Pro Football Focus (56).

He ranks 12th in PFF's interior defender rankings going into the 2022 season after a No. 13 selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Dolphins recently mic'd him up for the start of training camp this week and here's how it sounded:

Plus his interview with local media in Miami: