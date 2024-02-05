Updated NFL draft projections vary on early round pick for Nate Wiggins

Since posting a standout junior campaign, Nate Wiggins has seen his star rise in the draft projections, but he's not a slam-dunk to go Day 1, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

Miller pegs Wiggins for a No. 35 overall selection on Day 2 and Round 2 of the selections.

"After adding a wide receiver and right tackle in Round 1 in this scenario, the Cardinals could flip to the defense, which lacks a playmaker at cornerback. Wiggins is 6-foot-2 and expected to run in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He's ideal for schemes that favor man coverage, can dominate at the line of scrimmage and picked off two passes in 2023," Miller said.

Miller has Wiggins as the sixth cornerback taken.

Pro Football Focus also picks Wiggins to go to the Cardinals but with a first-round selection at No. 27.

PFF has Wiggins as the fourth cornerback taken.

Elsewhere at ESPN, longtime draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. still has Wiggins at No. 13 overall and the No. 2 cornerback prospect.

Other Clemson draft prospects in the range for an earlier selection, per Kiper, are linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (No. 2 off-ball linebacker) and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (No. 8 DT).

The Clemson group will look to impress in the NFL combine, which starts on Feb. 29. Invites for the combine will be announced shortly.

The NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.