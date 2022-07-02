Two Clemson pros tabbed as 'most underrated' on their NFL team by ESPN

TigerNet Staff by

Two Clemson pros are regarded as stars not quite getting their due.

ESPN, via Football Outsiders, picked the most underrated player on each NFL team ($) going into the 2022 season and two former Tigers are in that group.

After a standout 2021 campaign, safety Jayron Kearse earned the nod for the Dallas Cowboys:

"While it's easy to point to Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs as key factors in Dallas' defensive turnaround last season, the improvement from Darian Thompson and Xavier Woods to Kearse at the safety position was as big as any. Kearse hit free agency off a career-high 15 starts and 67 solo tackles. He was underrated enough that nobody made a real play for him, and he settled for a two-year, $10 million contract with Dallas. His sure tackling and solid coverage probably deserved more of a push from an outside team."

AJ Terrell's fame has picked up some steam for his shutdown cover skills, but the top Atlanta Falcons cornerback could use some more recognition:

"Terrell somehow missed the Pro Bowl last season, despite significant praise from the advanced stats community. By our numbers, he was the best cornerback in football last season. He allowed 3.3 yards per target, which didn't just lead the league; it was the best number for any qualified cornerback since Darrelle Revis in 2010."

The NFL season starts on Sept. 11 for each, with Atlanta hosting the New Orleans Saints and Dallas hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.