Two Clemson pros earn Super Bowl rings

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson receivers Cornell Powell and Justyn Ross each earned their first Super Bowl championship ring on Sunday evening, as their Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.

In all, four former Tigers were under contract with Super Bowl LVII participants, including Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs K’Von Wallace and Mario Goodrich. Wallace appeared in the contest and became the 45th former Clemson player to play at least one snap in a Super Bowl.

With the victory by Powell and Ross’ Chiefs, Clemson has had at least one player on the roster of the eventual Super Bowl champions in each of the last five seasons. Clemson's five-year streak with a Super Bowl champion is tied for the second-longest streak in the nation, tying Iowa (five) and trailing Michigan (nine).

The 2022 NFL season marked the seventh consecutive year in which a former Clemson player was under contract with a Super Bowl participant, including players on active rosters, practice squads and reserve lists. Clemson is one of only 12 programs to produce a member of a Super Bowl roster in each of the last seven years, a group that also includes Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Washington, NC State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Auburn, Florida and Pitt.

CLEMSON PLAYERS ON SUPER BOWL ROSTERS, LAST SEVEN YEARS

(ACTIVE ROSTER, PRACTICE SQUAD OR RESERVE LISTS)

Super Bowl LI: Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett and Malliciah Goodman (Falcons)

Super Bowl LII: Dwayne Allen (Patriots)

Super Bowl LIII: Dwayne Allen (Patriots)

Super Bowl LIV: Bashaud Breeland, Dorian O’Daniel and Sammy Watkins (Chiefs)

Super Bowl LV: Bradley Pinion (Buccaneers); Bashaud Breeland, Dorian O’Daniel and Sammy Watkins (Chiefs)

Super Bowl LVI: Tremayne Anchrum (Rams); Jackson Carman, Tee Higgins and D.J. Reader (Bengals)

Super Bowl LVII: Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross (Chiefs); Mario Goodrich, K’Von Wallace (Eagles)

Powell has spent the majority of his two NFL seasons as a member of the Chiefs’ practice squad since being drafted by the organization in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He made his regular season NFL debut this year, appearing in Kansas City’s Week 11-13 games against the Chargers, Rams and Bengals.

At Clemson, Powell was part of teams that earned five ACC titles, five College Football Playoff berths, three national title game berths and two national championships from 2016-20. He finished his college career with 93 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdown catches in 1,207 snaps over 54 career games (12 starts) after a career year in 2020 that resulted in All-ACC recognition.

The Chiefs signed Ross as an undrafted free agent last May. He spent his rookie season on the Chiefs’ Reserve/Injured list following surgery in July to repair a foot injury.

Ross’ Clemson career spanned the 2018-21 seasons, including sitting out a 2020 campaign with a career-threatening medical concern. He recorded 158 receptions for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns in 1,400 snaps over 39 career games (24 starts), finishing his career tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions.

Powell and Ross join Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Dan Benish, K.D. Dunn, Andy Headen, Terry Kinard, Dorian O’Daniel and William Perry among Clemson players to earn both a national championship ring and a Super Bowl ring.