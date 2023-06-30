Two Clemson pros make Top 25 NFL players 25 and under ranking

Trevor Lawrence, Tee Higgins make Top 25 NFL players 25 and under ranking

TigerNet Staff by

CBS Sports ranked the Top 25 NFL players who are 25 years old or under, where two Clemson pros made the list. Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence checked in as the first of the duo at No. 12. "The former No. 1 overall pick benefits from some projection, with Calvin Ridley joining the fold as his new No. 1 target," CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin said. "But he showed serious zip on his throws operating under Doug Pederson in year two, erasing memories of a befuddling rookie season. Not only that, but he saved some of his best work for the brightest lights, guiding Jacksonville's historic playoff comeback to begin his postseason career. Even on his second regime in three NFL seasons, he profiles as a top-10 player at his position." Trevor Lawrence was the QB29 in 2021, averaging just 12.7 points per game.



Trevor Lawrence was the QB12 in 2022, averaging 17.9 points per game.



Trevor Lawrence will be the QB___ in 2023.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/mqCG5XZ4TE — PlayerProfiler (@rotounderworld) June 24, 2023 Cincinnati's Tee Higgins makes the list at No. 23 overall. "The amount of attention he gets does not match his production. Teammate Ja'Marr Chase is more of a natural home-run hitter," said Benjamin, "but he's the total package with size (6-4, 215) and downfield ability, genuinely aiding Joe Burrow's MVP candidacies. Not only has he logged three straight seasons of 65+ catches and 900+ yards, but his catch rate has improved every year." The Top 5 on the list are Minnesota's Justin Jefferson, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, San Francisco's Nick Bosa, Dallas' Micah Parsons and Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase. Since he came in as a rookie consistently Tee Higgins does this. Here’s 150 Yards in a must win game when it matters the most. Every route. Any depth. Contested or not it’s getting caught. WR1….this ain’t no #2. pic.twitter.com/5m47SmaKlF — ZIM (@zimwhodey) June 29, 2023 Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell and New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence were honorable mentions for the ranking. In a NFL.com top players under 25 list this week, Lawrence was named the top QB.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest