Three Clemson pros ranked in NFL's top players under 25

Trevor Lawrence, Tee Higgins, AJ Terrell ranked in NFL's top players under 25

TigerNet Staff by

Three former Clemson stars made the top group of young players in the NFL under 25 according to Pro Football Focus. That's paced among Tiger pros by Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence at No. 10. "Lawrence struggled during his rookie season, earning a 58.3 passing grade. But this past year (with an established NFL head coach), he jumped to a 74.1 passing grade. He finished with 26 big-time throws, 19 turnover-worth plays and a 77.7% adjusted completion percentage. It was a step in the right direction, one that allowed his arrow to continue pointing up with improvement still possible in all areas," PFF's Trevor Sikkema said. Lawrence's former offensive teammate Tee Higgins is next up in Cincinnati, at No. 14. "Higgins is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons while recording 908 receiving yards in his rookie campaign before that. It’s been a career of high-level consistency for Higgins, who would likely have even better stats with Ja’Marr Chase not acting as the team’s No. 1 receiver the past two years," said Sikkema. Atlanta's AJ Terrell rounds out the trio at No. 22. "Terrell’s 2021 season was spectacular. He recorded an 85.6 coverage grade with just 29 catches and 200 receiving yards allowed. He also recorded 15 forced incompletions and three interceptions. This past season was much more of a struggle, however, as Terrell earned a 61.8 coverage grade. The Falcons' defense as a whole was not up to par, especially in the front seven, which makes coverage a tough job. With more talent around him this year, we’ll get a better feel for what to expect of Terrell moving forward," said Sikkema.

