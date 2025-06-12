Trevor Lawrence tabbed among the NFL's 'most to prove in 2025'

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Something to prove. Trevor Lawrence, the national champion QB and Clemson's lone No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, heads into his fifth professional campaign with that as the theme, under a third NFL head coach and system now. PFF has him in the Top 10 players with something to prove this season: "Lawrence is coming off his worst season since his rookie campaign. He ranked in the top 15 among NFL quarterbacks in PFF overall grade in his second and third seasons in the league but placed only 19th in 2024 (76.8). That came on the heels of his contract extension last offseason, which made him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL but simultaneously put him under pressure to play at a higher level," PFF's Zolán Buday said. "On top of his performance not matching his previous seasons, 2024 was also the first instance of Lawrence missing significant time due to injuries. While the Clemson product reached at least 1,000 snaps in each of his first three seasons, he logged only 536 last season. "There are plenty of question marks surrounding the Jaguars' roster, but Lawrence does not lack playmakers. He should have one of the most exciting young wide receiver duos in the NFL in Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, which should help him get his career back on track in his first season under head coach Liam Coen." Lawrence updated the latest on his and the Jags' progress after another day of mandatory minicamp Thursday: Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!