Trevor Lawrence still No. 1, Travis Etienne in 2021 NFL redraft Top 30

Two years in -- and certainly some extenuating circumstances in Jacksonville -- two Clemson first-round NFL draft picks from 2021 have largely stood the test of the short time so far. The Athletic did a redraft projection of the 2021 NFL draft and Clemson's two first-round picks from that draft, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, are still regarded as such after a couple seasons in the books ($). That starts with something that's not always the case in these exercises, Lawrence maintaining his No. 1 spot. "Perhaps the least-complicated selection here. No, I don’t think the Jaguars would pass on Lawrence for a shot at Micah Parsons if they could do it all again, which tells you how great Lawrence was last year and how much better he could be over the next three to five seasons," said the outlet's Nick Baumgardner. "Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow belong in their own tier among NFL quarterbacks. Lawrence, in my opinion, has joined Josh Allen and a healthy Lamar Jackson in the tier just below those two." After shaking off a year of Urban Meyer as head coach, Lawrence improved from a 59.6 completion rate to 65.5%, 3,641 passing yards to 4,618, 12 TDs to 17 INTs to 30 TDs to 13 INTs and two rushing TDs to five rushing TDs from his rookie season to 2022 with first-year Jags coach Doug Pederson. He graded 11th overall and sixth in the AFC (78.6) by Pro Football Focus' measure last season, improving from 32nd as a rookie (59.6; min. 200 dropbacks). Baumgardner did say the Jaguars would go defense with their second pick of that round now, but Etienne stayed in the Top 30, at No. 29 to Green Bay. "I struggled with dropping Etienne from his original spot and just couldn’t take him out of the first round entirely. He missed his rookie year with a foot injury, but in 17 games last season showed his explosion and how it translates to the NFL. He finished 2022 with a 5.1 yards-per-carry average, and there’s more juice to squeeze with him as a receiving threat after a 35-catch year. The Jaguars found another good one," said Baumgardner.

