Trevor Lawrence was just four yards short of a career-high in passing yards. (Photo: Troy Taormina / USATODAY)
Trevor Lawrence was just four yards short of a career-high in passing yards. (Photo: Troy Taormina / USATODAY)

Trevor Lawrence sets team record in another big win for Jaguars
by - 2023 Nov 27 10:56

The Jacksonville Jaguars took another step toward securing the AFC South with another big performance from their franchise QB Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.

The Jags improved to 8-3 on the season with a 24-21 win at Houston, with Lawrence setting a single-game franchise record against the divisional foe of 364 passing yards. He tossed one touchdown pass and had one interception, also scoring a rushing touchdown. The 364 passing yards is a season-high and just four yards short of a career-high (368 versus Tennessee last year), a second time over 300 yards this year.

Per Pro Football Focus, Lawrence connected on 8-of-11 passes on third down for 119 yards with a touchdown for a 138.1 passer rating.

"He just seems to get better each week, and we'll take a look at this film and make the corrections and continue to improve," Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said postgame.

Lawrence is the reigning AFC offensive player of the week after totaling four touchdowns in a 34-14 win over Tennessee last week. Per Jaguars.com, he has only been sacked once in the last two games, and Lawrence took the time to credit his O-line.

"Those guys are playing their tails off," Lawrence said postgame.

Jags teammates and fellow former Clemson Tiger football player Travis Etienne left the game briefly with a chest injury but returned and totaled 56 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards.

The Jaguars own a two-game edge on the nearest teams in the division, Houston and the Indianapolis Colts, and improved to 4-1 versus divisional opponents (Houston the one loss).

