Trevor Lawrence not worried about upcoming contract talks

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence is keeping an eye to his future in Jacksonville, but it's not his main focus after a disappointing third year in the NFL. “It’s something I’m not concerned with,” Lawrence said of contract talks in a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network. “Obviously, I would love to get a deal done at some point, whether that’s this year, next year, who knows? I’m not really worried about that. But obviously, you want to have some security and you want to make money, you want to play and do as well as you can. “But at the same time, I know I have a job to do, regardless. Whether I get the extension this year, next year, whatever it is. I have the same job to do, regardless. I have to prepare myself to be the best player I can be next season and take us as far as we can go. So I know that’s my job, and that’s not going to change.” The former No. 1 overall pick is going into the fourth campaign of his rookie contract, where a deal could be extended before the Jaguars exercise a fifth-year option. Jacksonville GM Trent Baalke recently called the slew of injuries late in the season to his franchise QB "alarming," which certainly played a factor in the Jaguars slipping from 8-3 to out of the NFL playoffs picture. "Your quarterback has a throwing shoulder injury, a knee injury, an ankle injury and a concussion all in one year? That’s alarming," Baalke told reporters. "We got to work to improve that. There’s a lot of things that contribute to that. But we do have to do a better job there." The Jaguars ranked 21st in PFF grade for pass blocking last season (59.6), a major step back from the 2022 campaign's AFC South division title run (10th; 72.8). He was sacked a career-high 35 times in 2023. Lawrence also took his own share of the responsibility. "Obviously disappointed. I think everybody felt that way in our organization," Lawrence said. "It's an eye-opener for us. I think it could be a good thing for us in the long run...It kinda heightens the sense of urgency for everybody... "I know (injuries) are a part of this sport, and I know there's no excuses. When you step on the field on Sunday, you're expected to perform, especially as the quarterback. I touch the ball every play and make an impact on the game. You have to play well to win...That's one regret I have is that I obviously didn't play the best at the end of the year. "I wish I had played better to give us a shot. That's something where I've got to learn from, and if I'm on that field banged-up or what, you're going to be banged-up at the end of the season -- no matter how healthy you try to stay or how much success you have doing that. You're going to have to play through some stuff. I have to find a way to play better through that...I got to keep taking those steps in the right direction, and us as a team, we got to keep doing that." Lawrence made a first playoffs appearance during the 2022 season. He has a career 63.8 completion rate with 11,770 passing yards and 58 touchdowns to 39 interceptions. Lawrence has started all but one game for the Jaguars in a three-year span (missed a game due to injury last season).

